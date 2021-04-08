New Huawei MateBook D 15 2021, features, price and technical sheet

The supply of laptops equipped with the new 11th generation Intel Core microprocessors is gradually increasing. In recent months, equipment with a professional vocation, and also for video games, that incorporate latest intel chips, and today Huawei has joined this offer with a laptop that has attractive features and an interesting price a priori.

The new MateBook D 15 2021 maintains the characteristic aesthetics of the family of solutions to which it belongs, in which it stands out FullView layout, which seeks to stylize the frames. It also retains other features integrated into the latest MateBook equipment, such as the power button with fingerprint reader, the camera integrated into the keyboard or reverse charging, which allows us, for example, to charge the battery of our smartphone using a part of the energy stored in the laptop battery.

Huawei MateBook D 15 2021: technical specifications

HUAWEI MATEBOOK D 15 2021 FEATURES SCREEN 15.6-inch Full HD IPS LCD with 16: 9 aspect ratio and FullView layout resolution 1920 x 1080 dots PROCESSOR 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 with 10nm SuperFin Photolithography GRAPHICS Intel Iris Xe RAM Up to 16GB DDR4 3200MHz dual channel SECONDARY STORAGE Hasta 512 GB SSD NVMe PCIe OPERATING SYSTEM Windows 10 Home WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 6 y Bluetooth 5.1 drums 42 Wh dimensions 357,8 x 229,9 x 16,9 mm WEIGHT 1,56 kg PRICE 949 euros

The FullView screen occupies 87% of the surface of this notebook

The screen that Huawei has integrated into this equipment is one of its main hallmarks. But it is not because of its size (15.6 inches) or its resolution (1920 x 1080 points) because it shares these two characteristics with many other laptops both from Huawei itself and from other manufacturers. What it has going for it are some very thin bezels that allow the panel to occupy 87% of the area of the laptop, a competitive figure that places this team at the same level of the more refined proposals of other brands.

This laptop has very thin bezels that allow the panel to occupy 87% of the surface of the computer

The screen of this MateBook uses an IPS-type LCD panel that, according to Huawei, offers us negligible flickering and a very low level of blue light emission. Both benefits pursue reduce eye fatigue that usually appears when we look at a screen during very long sessions. IPS displays also usually offer us a reduced response time and faithful color reproduction, but they have an Achilles heel: their native contrast. We hope to thoroughly analyze this equipment very soon and confirm how the screen of this laptop performs after it has been subjected to our tests.

Two more points in favor of this team are its thickness, which is a very reasonable 16.9 mm, and its weight, which barely exceeds 1.5 kg. They are not record numbers, but they allow it to compete with guarantees with other laptops that also incorporate a 15.6-inch screen and are moderately priced.

It’s 43% faster than the previous model thanks to the 11th Gen Intel Core CPU

If we stick to its specifications we cannot ignore that its CPU, as I mentioned in the first paragraphs of this article, is an 11th generation Intel Core chip. According to Huawei this processor allows this laptop to be 43% faster than the previous model. And with the Iris Xe graphics, the same thing happens because the Chinese company ensures that in some graphic tests this logic is up to 168% faster than its predecessor.

The other specifications of this laptop are at the height of what users can demand of a last generation equipment. And it is that it incorporates up to 16 GB DDR4 type main memory in dual channel configuration, a solid state drive with NVMe PCIe interface and Wi-Fi 6 wireless connectivity, among other features. As I mentioned a few paragraphs above, we hope to analyze it very soon to be able to confirm if its performance really lives up to what we can expect from this team.

Huawei MateBook D 15 2021: price and availability

This laptop is already on sale with a starting MSRP of 949 euros.

