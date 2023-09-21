Never Let Him Go Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Never Let Him Go Season 1 serves as a forthcoming documentary series based on the life of Scott Johnson.

According to the initial autopsy report, he was a homosexual mathematician who committed suicide.

However, Scott’s sibling was determined to discover what transpired. This exposed disquieting disclosures, including prejudice towards the legal system system and brutality toward homosexual males in the community.

The first season of Never Let Him Go became available on Disney and Hulu on September 6, 2023, and it’s already garnering considerable attention.

With Jeff Dupre and Maro Chermayeff serving as executive producers, Never Let Him Go tells the story in Scott Johnson, who is described as being both compassionate and immensely intelligent.

He was a brilliant American scientist whose untimely death at age 27 in Australia in 1988 was shrouded in controversy.

His sibling Steve’s dogged pursuit of answers eventually would begin to reveal deeper issues involving violence and brutality made at anyone in the community who came out as homosexual.

Scott Johnson was one of these individuals, as well as his death prompted significant public outrage and resentment in a case that has not been fully resolved to this day. Here’s everything that’s known about the impending documentary.

The series intends to show viewers the difficulty of obtaining justice for Scott Johnson, whose tragic murder was initially declared a suicide.

The riveting documentary describes how, despite the enormous public outcry surrounding this case, this took three investigations, the late Senator Ted Kennedy’s diplomatic intervention, and, most importantly, a brother’s unwavering drive for justice to be served and the truth to prevail.

Never Let Him Go Season 1 Release Date

The first season of Never Let Him Go will premiere on September 6, 2023. The series was in development at the start of 2022. Consequently, it could be released in late 2023 or early 2024.

The producers have been tight-lipped about the series’ premise and release date. Overall, supporters are advised to be patient, as it is probable which the official date is going to be announced very shortly. In addition, we will update the releasing section after the information is available to the public.

Never Let Him Go Season 1 Cast

Due to the discovery of a concealed cassette, the producers of this new documentary series were able to document immediate time developments all through the investigation, including the killer’s confession 35 years after Johnson’s death.

Never Let Him Go Season 1 Plot

At Blue Fish Point on North Head in Sydney, a 200-foot precipice was where the nude corpse of Scott Johnson was discovered.

The Never Let Him Go video series will follow Steve Johnson, Scott Johnson’s brother, as he embarks in a nearly four-decade-long mission to expose the vile reality of the unjustified savagery shown to his homosexual brother.

The family and friends for Scott Johnson discuss one of their most pressing concerns by confessing that violent acts against homosexual men have always rendered them impotent.

The Johnson family was constrained to fight against the authorities and hold them accountable for negligence after the authorities initially ruled Scott’s apparent murder to serve as suicide without firm evidence, due to the family’s mistrust and the magnitude of their grief over his death.

After a near four-decade-long legal battle, the murderer Scott Phillip White was only sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison. What is the worst? In addition, he will be qualified for parole as of August 2030.

Due to the subject matter of the investigation as well as the time it required to reach an appropriate verdict, we say somewhat.

In addition, the investigation’s enduring impact led to the widespread exposure of similar cases as well as the controversial past of numerous Australian authorities, both whereby must now accept responsibility.

With the information at their fingertips, it went without saying. His family was skeptical of the initial verdict.