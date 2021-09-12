Netflix vs. Hulu: Which streaming service is better?

In a world full of streaming services, one can’t stop himself from watching the regular television shows. With readily available packages, people are drawn towards these offers and get hold of a subscription as soon as possible. But if you’re on a budget, you certainly can’t have all of these at your disposal.

So which service provider is the best for you? No doubt Netflix and Hulu are the leading streaming services out there but, which one is better? Scroll down to find out.

Availability:-

Hulu is a service provider only available in the United States, while Netflix can be easily accessed all around the world. So, for the people residing outside the USA, Netflix is the best choice one can make. For the audience living in the country, availability shouldn’t be a problem, but the price might create some.

Price:-

Netflix just surged its price from $7.99 to $8.99 for the basic plan while the premium plan rose from $13.99 to $15.99 in a month. Pricing is where Hulu takes the advantage as it reduced it’s a basic plan (with ads) from $8 to only $ 6. While it’s cheaper than that of Netflix, if you can bear with the ads, then Hulu is your one-stop for all the binge-fest.

Content and It’s Features:-

When it comes to the quality of content, both the streaming services have their strengths, and it entirely depends upon the person as to what he prefers to watch. If one is more inclined towards original series, then Netflix is the way to go while if their choice is mainstream shows and the classics then choosing Hulu shouldn’t be a problem.

4K and HDR videos are available and supported by Netflix and not Hulu, so if you want to have the maximum experience of the streaming services, then Netflix is the answer.

In a nutshell, both Netflix and Hulu come with their own sets of original shows as well as classics which are binge-worthy and can’t be missed. Now the decision lies upon you to choose your guilty pleasure.