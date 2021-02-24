Tanuki Justice arrives in physical version on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4

The next 26 of February the physical edition of Tanuki Justice a Nintendo Switch and the March 26th a PlayStation 4. An action-packed platform game with a unique aesthetic.

Tanuki Justice is a run’n gun of continuous and intensive action in which you play a pair of tanuki brothers. You will face hundreds of enemies in feudal Japan. Varied environments with landscapes of all kinds, retro music and an intense rhythm, numerous and difficult situations reminiscent of old arcade games. A gameplay that is both simple and rich that gives us moments of spectacular action. Possibility of playing doubles for even more fun. And challenges that will challenge even the most skilled players. Time will be your worst enemy.

• Dynamic game with images that adapt to the atmosphere.

• Dozens of different types of enemies.

• Classic overhead shurikens and a giant shuriken for tough times.

• Playable in one or two player mode.