Netflix: Fearless, a new animated film between superheroes and video games, arrives

After introducing a new feature for Android, Netflix is ​​ready to launch Fearless, a new one animated film that combines video games and superheroes, in a mix that winks at the most successful productions of the genre.

As you can see from the trailer, the protagonist will be a young boy fond of video games, whose life is completely turned upside down when the three cute babies at the center of a game invade its reality, taking with them the most disparate superpowers. Obviously, the super villain of the situation could not be missing. The boy will end up like this babysitting the group of children, together with his friend Melanie, in a context inspired both by heroes with incredible abilities and by the challenges offered by the videogame medium.

There will be nice gags during the adventure and surely the three budding superheroes will show all their sympathy. The film, described as a superhero-family-comedy was conceived and directed by Cory Edwads, produced by Vanguard Films and Animation and 3QU. Although it seems clearly aimed at a young audience, it may surprise even those who have enjoyed films like The Incredibles is MegaMind.

Fearless will arrive on Netflix on August 14th. The catalog of the platform is always very varied, and alongside productions of the genre we find films intended for a decidedly more mature audience: find out which film holds the swear word record on Netflix.