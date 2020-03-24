Netflix confirms that coronavirus will not delay its productions

Share it:

We have already seen that, due to the exceptional — and changing — situation we are experiencing, things can change at any time. However, it is appreciated that good news also comes regarding the film and television industry and its relationship to the coronavirus.

Without going further, Netflix just confirmed that future productions have not been compromised by the situation. And that implies that projects will not be delayed in the coming months.

This is so for the simple reason that Netflix already had a lot of content finished and ready to be published on the platform. What we did not know is that this content could last for several months. Something that has been confirmed by Ted Sarandos, director of content for Netflix, and which has recently appeared through reliable sources on CNN (via Comicbook).

The thing is that, according to Sarandos, although all Netflix productions have been closed, the production of content will not change at all during the coming months, since much of what is coming has already been finished for a long time. This is what he has said about it: "We always work with the future in mind. We present all of our shows with all episodes at once. So we are well ahead. That way, we won't see any disruption to our production in the coming months. Maybe later in the year If the situation does not change, perhaps we will begin to suffer some delay. ".

In addition, Sarandos has also explained that they are already working to be ready when it returns to normal. Even mentioning one of his original and exclusive series: Big Mouth.

This is what he has said about it: "One of our shows, Big Mouth, had its first virtual table the other day. We had 40 actors and screenwriters along with Netflix executives doing a read on a new episode. So people are adapting quite a bit to prepare for the face the moment we get back to work. ".