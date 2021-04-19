NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1 receives a very sweet limited edition physical edition on Nintendo Switch

While waiting for news about the arrival of the outstanding Game Boy catalog on Switch, the classics of SNK’s laptop make the console a scandal two in one from Nintendo. And if each Neo Geo Pocket title is exceptional, gathered in a special edition they are an irresistible batch.

The main thing: from mid-March it is possible to get hold of the NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol.1 from the Switch eShop. A compilation of 10 jewels from SNK’s pocket console. One month after its digital release, Limited Run Games makes its limited edition collector’s edition official, anticipating that the opening of reservations will take place April 22.

What is included in this edition? Everything that will make anyone who has owned a NeoGeo Pocket happy: a commemorative book, an 18 x 24-inch two-sided poster, a SNK laptop gaming-style box, and a SteelBook. Although, of course, the greatest attraction lies in the selection of ten great games.

NeoGeo Pocket received custom versions of the essential Neo Geo sagas including very exclusive and successful editions of King of Fighters, Samurai Shodown or Metal Slug. And if that wasn’t enough, it was the system in which the highly anticipated first crossover between the SNK and Capcom fighting sagas took place.

Thus, the game selection in the NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1 could not be more attractive:

SNK Gals’ Fighters

Samurai Shodown! 2

King of Fighters R-2

The Last Blade: Beyond the Destiny

fatal Fury First Contact

SNK VS. CAPCOM: THE MATCH OF THE MILLENNIUM

Metal Slug 1ST MISSION

Metal Slug 2ND MISSION

Dark Arms: Beast Buster 1999

Big Tournament Golf (the pocket version of Neo Turf Masters)

In addition to the value of the games themselves, each of them is presented on a digital console that includes their manuals scanned at high resolution, lots of visual and configuration options, the possibility of using the Switch touch screen or local splitscreen multiplayer. A real pass.

Needless to say, the Limited Run Games editions are available for a very specific time, causing these to revalue considerably once exhausted. This period of opening reservations before they are put on sale will be decisive in order to obtain these copies.

On the other hand, if what tempts you about the collection are the games, you will not be without them: the 10 games can now be purchased separately or through the digital edition of the NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol.1 in the eShop (valued at 39.99 euros). And yes, in all cases digital consoles are included.