NCIS Season 21 release date, cast, storyline, trailer release, and everything you need to know

NCIS continues to be one of the most widely viewed scripted dramas on a global scale, twenty years once two episodes in the CBS navy legal thriller JAG in 2003 originated as a covert test for a spin-off series.

The original crime procedural NCIS centers on a military-affiliated organization for each criminal investigation. Since its inception, it has generated three popular spin-off series along with one that never materialized. In November 2023, the premiere of Season 1 of NCIS: Sydney, which is an foreign spin-off of the series.

Throughout its over two decades in episodes, NCIS has witnessed a multitude of character departures; however, it is expected that the majority of its primary cast which has been acquainted to the audience from the two seasons prior to this one will return for season 21.

The narratives are expected to provide additional insight into the personal lives and relationships of these characters, several of which have only recently become members of the NCIS family. Despite the fact that Season 21 for NCIS is encountering a minor setback, viewer interest in the series’ plans for those characters will only grow.

NCIS Season 21 : release date

Season 21 of NCIS is set to air on a Monday, February 12 that 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, which will be the drama’s normal airtime, following the conclusion to Hollywood Strikes.

CBS will broadcast the third season in its sister series NCIS: Hawai’i on Mondays, followed by the sixth and fifth seasons, respectively, of its long-running sitcoms The Neighborhood along with Bob Hearts Abishola.

It is worth mentioning that an NCIS homage episode honoring David McCallum, who played Dr. Donald “Ducky” Hammond however passed died in September 2023, is currently in production. According to TVLine, despite the fact that the group will lament Ducky’s demise in this episode, he will continue to aid themselves in solving one last case. The episode is scheduled to broadcast on February 19.

NCIS Season 21 : Cast

The potential alteration of the principal ensemble for season 21 of NCIS is currently unclear. Upon the most recent season of the series being renewed by CBS, the following players were credited as series stars:

Sean Murray portrayed Timothy McGee in the film.

Nick Torres performs the role of Wilmer Valderrama.

Bryan Dietzen portrayed Jimmy Palmer.

Regarding Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines

Jessica Knight McCallum is portrayed by Katrina Law as Donald Mallard.

Rocky Carroll portrayed Leon Vance.

Gary Cole portrayed Alden Parker.

Mark Harmon served as the longstanding host of NCIS; nevertheless the character of Gibbs was removed from the series in season 19. Despite this, reports have circulated who Harmon might return in the series in the future; nevertheless, the manner and scheduling of his comeback remain unknown.

NCIS Season 21 : Trailer release

There is a trailer available at this time for season 21 of NCIS. Immediately upon its availability, we will ensure that it is included in this post.

NCIS Season 21 : Storyline

NCIS draws inspiration from the Naval Criminal Investigating Service, located in Washington, D.C. While a few storylines endure for prolonged durations, case-of-the-week procedurals comprise the majority of the show’s structure.

However, it is likely that at least one narrative will persist into the forthcoming season. The season 20 conclusion of NCIS featured a pivotal sequence that showcased Nick Torre (Wilmer Valderrama) in a dramatic fashion. During a covert operation to gather data on a dangerous Russian agent in a prison, Torres encountered an old acquaintance. We learn that this individual likely subjected Torres or a close acquaintance to maltreatment when he was younger.

Following his release from incarceration, Torres pays a visit to the man’s domicile, where he brandishes a firearm in his direction and declares his intention to behold his demise. Was the victim murdered by Torres? The answer will not be revealed until the twenty-first season.

NCIS adheres to a case-of-the-week format, which is comparable to other crime procedurals. Nevertheless, extended story arcs are customary, or the season’s Season 21 episode ought to further develop certain strands that began in the previous season.

An example of such a situation is the dilemma concerning Agent Torres. Over the years, Torres, once a deep covert agent, has kept a substantial amount of information concerning his past activities and identity in the remaining members of the unit.

Through the utilization of coercion to force him to confront someone from his past and the placement of him underground in a prison throughout the season’s 20 finale, it is assured that the upcoming season twenty-one of NCIS will unveil further dimensions of the character.

Palmer also confessed his feelings for Knight in public to the team throughout season 20; thus, the two of them will likely progress further in season 21 of NCIS. This is a less nefarious plot point.

Investigations are expected to occupy the team’s time during season 21 of NCIS. However, the series has a history of skillfully interweaving relationship narratives with grand mysteries; thus, season 21 will continue this tradition.