Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Law drama NCIS Revealed release date

NCIS is known for its Naval Criminal Investigation Service. It is the drama TV Series. This series is based on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. Recently, producers have announced the Season 18 of NCIS. 17 The seasons of this show is already popular and hit. It is an obvious thing that the show is running for 17 Seasons and it has not separate fan base.

Here, we reveal certain things about NCIS Season 18. Trailer launch details, episode run, cast, and production details of NCIS you can check it out in this post.

We have figured out the viewers of the US, it contains 1557 Million viewers. NCIS is a detective show which will never old; it is like an old wine by growing up. Season 18 Trailer is not up there because still NCIS Season 17 production is under development which will be set to release in mid of 2020. So, here you can watch Season 17 Trailer.

What will be the Cast of NCIS Season 18?

After Season 8, one fresh face joined the NCIS Series, Whose name is Mark Harmon. For the last decade, he has completely changed the criminal investigation on his side. Later, he added some more responsibilities in his career. He is an actor of NCIS as well but he drags himself to become an executive producer of NCIS Series. Let’s see a veteran of this show who confirmed for the upcoming season of NCIS.

Timothy McGee as Sean Murray, Leon Vance as Rocky Carroll, Ellie Bishop as Emily Wickersham, Dr. Jack Sloane as Maria Bello, and these fellow artists of Mark will join him in Next Season.

Everybody knows coronavirus pandemic, so now production of upcoming season was under the bag, that why makers have decided to postpone NCIS Season 18. The upcoming season set to release in mid of 2020, is now released in September 2020.

Law drama NCIS Season 18 Revealed release date was last modified: by

Share it: