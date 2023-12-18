NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The primary NCIS series also has a companion, NCIS: Hawai’i, just as police officers do. With the return to CBS of both NCIS: Hawai’i and NCIS: Season 21, that cooperation is expected to continue.

When compared to its upcoming autumn 2023 spinoff, NCIS: Syndey, NCIS: Hawai’i has long been the most established of the four original NCIS franchises. Everything we know about the third season of NCIS: Hawai’i is here.

NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 Release Date

Starting Monday, February 12, 2024, at 10 p.m., NCIS: Hawai’i will air on CBS once again. This will give fans a double dose of NCIS as it airs just after Season 21 at 9 o’clock.

About NCIS: Hawai’i

An American police procedural television series called NCIS: Hawaii made its debut on CBS on September 20, 2021. The show features Vanessa Lachey in the role of Jane Tennant, a fictitious member of a team of special agents stationed in Hawaii who is the Special Agent in Charge of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

This is the fourth installment in the NCIS franchise and a spin-off of the original series. Larry Teng directed several episodes, and the show’s creators—Christopher Silber, Jan Nash, and Matt Bosack—also wrote and acted as executive producers.

The show centers on the fictitious Pearl Harbor Field Office of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, where Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant oversees a team of investigators. Military and national security-related offenses are investigated by the team.

NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 Cast

Wearing a black bulletproof vest, Alex Tarrant stands next to a pickup vehicle near the harbor in his role as Kai Holman.

On NCIS: Hawai’i, Alex Tarrant plays the role of Kai Holman. Getty Images, Karen Neal/CBS

The cast also features Vanessa Lachey as Jane, the team leader, and:

Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman

Noah Mills as Jesse Boone

Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara

Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik

Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler

Kian Talan as Alex Tennant

Season three will also include LL Cool J, who is well known for his work on NCIS: Los Angeles. It has been reported that he will return as a recurrent guest star in season 3, and he made an unexpected cameo as his NCIS character Sam Hanna in the season 2 finale of NCIS: Hawai’i.

NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2 Ending

Past acquaintance Adrian Creel endangers the whole NCIS: Hawaii team in the series finale. Lachey plays the role of Jane. He was alive and seeking vengeance, despite Maggie’s (Julie White) and Jane’s belief that they had previously murdered him with a vehicle bomb.

Maggie murders Adrian this time after the series finale. But an episode-long Easter egg hinted that the NCIS gang could not be safe in season 3.

Jane and Kate, played by Tori Anderson, were attacked in Venezuela in the previous episode of the NCIS franchise’s three-part crossover. Sam (LL Cool J) aided the ladies, even though we last saw him in the Moroccan desert in the NCIS: Los Angeles season finale.

NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 Plot

Season 3 of NCIS: Hawai’i has many fans wondering: What will the show’s grand narrative be? While each episode of the NCIS series delves into a different mystery, the show also has ongoing plotlines, such as a “big bad” that the team must defeat or a bigger mystery that links many cases.

A possible motivation for Jane to seek out her mentor in season 3 of NCIS: Hawai’i might be that he is a fugitive who escaped from jail after lending a hand on a case. I imagine Jane is carrying a heavy burden of guilt about that escape.

It’s also unclear how Sam Hanna, a character from NCIS: Los Angeles, will be included in the show. Agents in the Los Angeles series seldom revealed their identities as police officers during investigations, setting them apart from their Hawai’i counterparts.

There are a lot of ways the authors may use Sam’s sniper talents from his military background; however, he could return without physically appearing in every episode if he helps capture a wanted criminal.

NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 Trailer

Season 3 of NCIS: Hawai’i does not yet have a trailer. The official website and other sources allow us to see the trailer for the previous season. A new trailer with all the latest details is expected to be published shortly, according to fans.

Where to watch NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3?

Live broadcasts of NCIS: Hawai’i is accessible on CBS for those with regular cable packages or those who subscribe to live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, or PlutoTV. Live broadcasts of episodes are also available to Paramount Plus premium customers.