NBA 2020, the playoffs restart to the rhythm of "Tank!", The theme song of Cowboy Bebop

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The problems caused by the Coronavirus pandemic have affected all sectors, including sports. Here in Italy most of the fans have suffered from the long stop at the football championship, while abroad, especially in North America, there was discussion for several months about the possible start of the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Initially scheduled for April 18, the playoffs have been postponed due to the health emergency and the NBA, after weeks of discussion, has set the new start date for August 17, 2020. American fans were looking forward to seeing their favorites in action and to celebrate, the well-known website Bleacher Report has created a new theme inspired by Tank!, the famous opening of Cowboy Bebop.

The clip, available at the bottom of the article, has been viewed a million times and showcases some of the NBA's well-known faces, such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Paul George.

The Bleacher Report Twitter profile boasts about 9 million followers and receives an average of 10 / 20,000 interactions for each post shared. The clip de in question, however, once again underlined the great growth of souls in the West, getting over 50,000 likes in hours.

We remind you that Tank!, as well as many other tracks from Cowboy Bebop's official album, are available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, and many other music sites.