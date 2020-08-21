Megan Thee Stallion Posts Photo of Her Gunshot Wound, Makes New Statement

Share it:

Megan Three Stallion did post a photo stating her past experience of suffering from a gunshot wound last month when she was out with rapper Tory Lanez.

Recently, Megan Three removes the photo that she did the post on her Instagram handle of the alleged gunshot wound that she did suffer on July 12. It seems like Megan is making a new statement by deleting the past photo of her gunshot wound. If you want to have a look at what she captioned the photo, then you can look at it below.

“Lol what I have learned abt the majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the sh– YALL makeup,” she wrote. “I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk?”

“I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number1… I usually don’t address internet bullshit but y’all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry, I’m not as sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol but ima keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION.”

Megan Three Stallion’s Gunshot Wound

At that same time, Megan did announce that she and the popular rapper Cardi B are giving away a huge amount of fortune. The grand total of the amount is around $1 million and they are giving it away to the random contest winners. Megan Three Stallion did post a photo on her Instagram feed. The photo is graphic in nature. She says that she has suffered a lot from pain due to the gunshot that did happen last month while she and Tory Lanez were hanging out together.

Well, all the fans and followers are still wondering about the details of where who, and how did Megan Three Stallion gets the gunshot wound. There is still no news about the clear details about such a terrific scenario. But this severe incident did happen in Los Angeles during the early hours on the 12th of July. So far we know that this incident takes place after Megan, Lenaz, and an unidentified woman did attend at least two separate parties. Among the two parties, one was at the house of Kylie Jenner.

After a specific report, police pull Megan, Lenaz, and stranger woman over. Tory Lanez, who Megan Three Stallion was dating at that time was the one that police officer did arrest. Also, police did arrest Tory Lanez for carrying a concealed weapon. However, Megan Stallion did remove her photo gunshot wound. So fans and followers are wondering about it. Whether Megan is trying to get over the gunshot or she did not want to look at her gunshot wound again. Fans are hoping for the best health of Megan Three Stallion.

