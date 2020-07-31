Nazi-zombies and mechanical flying sharks? The horror comes to life in the Sky Sharks trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If the Asylum taught something is that there is never an end to the horror and now to claim the most shocking apocalyptic film scepter ever is Sky Sharks. If you thought that shark tornadoes and battles between huge abyssal monsters were the best, you haven't seen anything yet.

Sky Sharks, of which you will find the importable trailer in the player at the top, is directed by Marc Fehse and will see protagonists Tony Todd, Lyn Lowry, Mick Garris and Barbara Nedeljakova, well-known faces of the horror scene, crazy and otherwise. Just Todd has ranged from The night of the living dead in Il Corvo, even to Final Destination and the most recent Candyman with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and directed by Nia DaCosta.

Below is the official synopsis of Sky Sharks:

"In the Arctic, a team of geologists discovers a Nazi warship that was thought to be lost: the Himmelsfaust, a giant steel colossus of the Third Reich overflowing with unimaginable destruction machines. On that ship, scientists had researched top-secret and potentially decisive weapons to win the war. These are the Reichsflughaie: rocket monsters whose pilots are genetically modified, real super-soldiers with supernatural powers. "

"Dr. Klaus Richter, the spiritual creator of these experiments, is forced to stop his deadly army of undead to save humanity and planet Earth from an apparently certain fate. With him his daughters Angelique and Diabla, who will have to foiling the apocalypse their father created 75 years ago".