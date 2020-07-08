Naruto: the battle between Naruto and Pain and between Sasuke and Itachi now free on Manga Plus

Share it:

What are the fights that you preferred most of all towards the epic of Naruto? We are sure that many of you, or at least in large part, will raise your hand in favor of the two iconic battles that have seen Naruto and Sasuke face Pain and Itachi Uchiha respectively.

The Manga Plus portal is becoming an iconic of the Japanese publishing world, thanks to a large catalog and guaranteed by legality. Indeed, Shueisha's move resulted in a real triumph, a battle against piracy that has even led to the closure of several famous scanlation sites. However, from time to time the publisher takes advantage of it to release dozens of chapters free of charge in order to allow readers to review some of the most memorable events in a series.

The last tranche of free chapters covered the franchise of Masashi Kishimoto, in particular on two of the most exciting battles in the manga. In fact, the clash between Naruto and Sasuke was also available on the portal for a few days, an event that would shortly trigger the events of Shippuden. With the fighting between Sasuke and Itachi and between Naruto and Paintherefore, there are about 70 episodes that can be read without any legal and expense limit. The only requirement, however, is for you to finish reading by July 10, the date on which the special chapters will be removed.

