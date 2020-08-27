Naruto: Marvel designer explains the unusual cover of the Home Video edition

Share it:

A few months ago the Naruto was shocked by the release of a home video edition containing some films dedicated to the ninja of Konoha, and numerous bonus contents, but which featured an illustration on the cover totally different from the style of Masashi Kishimoto, made by the designer Whilce Portacio.

Portacio established himself on the American comics scene in the 1980s, contributing to series such as X-Men, The Punisher, Iron Man and then founding Image Comics together with some of his colleagues, such as Todd McFarlane.

A few months ago, Viz Media assigned Portacio the cover of a special collector’s edition for three Naruto movies, and because of the profoundly different style from the original, the illustration was massacred by fans. Seeing so much criticism, Portacio, in an interview with Crunchyroll, decided to explain how he approached the series and why he accepted such a job.

“My son is the real Naruto fan, and Viz sent me a couple of art books, some manga, and three DVDs. After seeing the three DVDs, I got totally attached to the Naruto character. But thinking of him from a comic point of view, as if he were a hero, I really wanted to play him my way. As I am learning now – I first came into contact with this art form in the 1980s – I don’t know anything about today’s thinking about manga and anime. So I used the same approach I take with every other character, and consequently my interpretation too. “

Then reacting to the harsh words used by fans against his work for the home video edition, the artist commented: “I try not to think about it too much. I think little about it because I have to be aware of it but not too much. Something you learn as a” creative. professional “, especially if you’ve been in the business for a while, is that you must have tough skin.”

Recall that Portacio has recently revealed how some manga influenced American comics in the 80s, and we leave you with a splendid collectible statue of Sasuke Uchiha.