Naruto: Emma Watson transforms into Sakura thanks to a fan art

At the moment Hollywood is launching itself on the oriental world to create new film transpositions or TV series. And the choice of actors for important productions is delicate, like the one that seems to have involved Emily Rudd for Nami of ONE PIECE Live Action. For Naruto, however, at the moment there are no transpositions scheduled.

This does not mean, however, that fans are holding their hands, blocking their imagination. A Naruto enthusiast, and also a very good illustrator, decided to try making one sorta at casting per Sakura Haruno. The girl with the cherry hair is one of the pivots of Naruto manga and anime and so far we have seen her in real life thanks to the numerous dedicated Sakura cosplay.

Fan Cyruscloud thought it would be interesting if Sakura already had a reference with a major actress. His choice fell on Emma watson, known for her role as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter. The former witch who has now dedicated herself to other films and projects, breaking away from the previous role, becomes the new Sakura Haruno in the fanart below.

Do you think that the model and actress could play the role of Sakura if in the future the live action di Naruto?