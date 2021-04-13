Nanatsu no Taizai: 5 Things About Ludociel Fans Should Know

Ludociel is one of the Four Archangels in Nanatsu no Taizai. A member of the apparently human four-winged Goddess Clan and who devised the plan in the past to use thousands of demonic civilian hostages as bait which he later killed.

This powerful character from Nakaba Suzuki has the “Flash” grace, giving it blazing fast speed on the anime. As a high-ranking archangel, he is very important throughout the series and below, The Truth News He shares 5 curiosities that you should know.

How powerful is Ludociel in Nanatsu no Taizai?

Ludociel is so powerful, that he forced Derrieri and Monspiet to use the forbidden demon technique to transform into Indura beasts in the past. Even without a human host or vessel, his soul was able to fight Zeldris and the original demon doing great damage to them. According to Hawk, has a power level of 201,000.

Betrayed Elizabeth’s trust

He knew that Elizabeth sought peace with demons and used it to her advantage. As expected, she tried to reason with the Ten Commandments and Ludociel used this time to finish his plan; which consisted of sacrificing thousands of demons.

Lucodiel’s hatred had a reason

This character is the cruelest of the archangels and his hatred of demons is especially vile even among the Goddess Clan. However, he was affectionate with his younger brother Mael. When he regains his memories of Mael, he cries tears of joy in relief that his brother is still alive and his hatred subsides.

Mael and Ludociel in season 5 (Photo: Studio DEEN)

Ludociel dies in peace and content

In episode 13 of season 5, also known as The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement, we were shown that after the battle against the Demon King Meliodas, Ludociel disappears into the light while his younger brother Mael holds him in his arms.

He smiled to hide his feelings

His talk with Hendrickson reveals that his haughty facade is the result of being pressured to win the war, and his own childish charm with the fascination the other races placed on him for his efforts. Under all that presumption, Ludociel is a desperate man to finally achieve victory and peace in Nanatsu no Taizai.

