Nanatsu no Taizai: 10 personajes que VENCERÍAN a un Titán de Shingeki no Kyojin

With their diverse powers and extraordinary speed and strength many characters from Nanatsu no Taizai are able to easily defeat a Titan of Shingeki no Kyojin, these are 10 of them.

Let’s start with Meliodas who, being the most powerful character in Nanatsu no Taizai could use his demonic power to even cut a Titan in half and even if it could regenerate it could keep cutting it until I hit the back of the neck.

Meliodas de Nanatsu No Taizai.

For his part, Escanor, who is said to be the strongest human alive, who with his Rhitta battle ax can not only destroy the terrain but vaporize a Titan of Shingeki no Kyojin No problem.

King is another character from Nanatsu no Taizai who can defeat a Titan by summoning gigantic flowers and creating enough plants to ensnare his enemy, leaving him completely defenseless.

Diane, the Sin of Envy, is another member of Meliodas’ team who would have little trouble facing a Titan not only because of its size but because it is much more agile and creative in battle than any of these.

Elizabeth Liones, the Archangel, has divine powers that work best with curses and demons but could certainly vaporize a Titan of Shingeki no Kyojin If I caught him in his Ark ability.

Dreyfus, the holy knight, is another character from Nanatsu no Taizai who is always ready for battle and who with his Break ability could defeat a Titan giving the final blow with his sword.

More Nanatsu no Taizai characters who can take on a Titan

Another holy knight, Hendrickson has enough speed, strength, and swordplay to bring anyone to their knees. Titan and once subdued he could use his Acid ability to completely dissolve the body by also burning the Eldian within.

Drole, the Giant King, is not only large enough to stand up to a Titan of Shingeki no Kyojin Rather, his control over the land would allow him to trap and crush his enemy with rocks.

Drole, el Rey Gigante, de Nanatsu no Taizai.

Ludociel, the Archangel, even more powerful than Elizabeth can fly at super speed easily surpassing a Titan in combat that he could finally vaporize with his Ark skill.

Last but not least we have Melascula who is much more powerful than her appearance suggests and who would catch a Titan into his dark sphere and use his Deadly Poison technique to bathe him in poison, dissolving him to the bone.

These are the 10 characters of Nanatsu no Taizai that can defeat a Titan of Shingeki no Kyojin. What character do you think was missing? Let us know in the comments. In The Truth News We will closely follow this popular series to bring you the latest.

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on Google News and stay informed. Kill ne!