Nadal, on the coronavirus: "I hope this psychosis stops not only for the Olympic Games, but for humanity"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Spanish Rafael Nadal, second in the world ranking, said that "I hope the remedy is found" stop the coronavirus epidemic, but not only because it can affect the Tokyo Olympics, but "for humanity."

"I hope it is controlled, that the remedy is found and this uncertainty is stopped, this psychosis, this fear. It is the most important thing, not only for the Olympic Games, but for humanity, "he said when asked about the situation created around Tokyo 2020 by the coronavirus.

Nadal, who this morning qualified for the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open, said the Olympic tennis competition is the tournament "harder to win", because there are few opportunities to do so and that advises those who play it to enjoy it to the fullest, because it is an experience for the rest of life.

The Spanish tennis player also referred, in the press conference after his victory over the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic (6-2 and 7-5), to the withdrawal of the Russian Maria Sharapova and said that "it is a sad day for tennis ", why do you leave "a reference of women's tennis".

The Russian tennis player announced her retirement through an article in Vogue and Vanity Fair magazines entitled "Tennis, I say goodbye." "By giving my life to tennis, tennis gave me a life. I will miss it every day," he said.

Nadal expressed his respect for the career of the winner of five Grand Slams. "It's a sad day for tennis, a referent of women's tennis is leaving, But we all finish someday. She has been an example of passion for the sport, "said world number 2.

The Spanish champion said he was pleased because he experienced an improvement in his game and will face the quarterfinals of the Mexican Tennis Open in better conditions.

"I've improved compared to yesterday, I'm happy with the way I played," Rafa Nadal said in a press conference, after defeating the young Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 7-5.

Nadal celebrated the victory because, despite starting with a poor performance in the serve, Kecmanovic showed a high level of tennis in the rest of the match and it was difficult to overcome. "I missed closing with 5-3 for the game, but otherwise I improved," he insisted.

The Balearic tennis player will play Thursday against the Korean Soonwo Kwon in the quarterfinals of the Acapulco Open and if he wins he will play the semifinals against the best between the Swiss Stan Wawrinka and the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitros.