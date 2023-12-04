Horimiya Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The popular romantic comedy anime “Horimiya” has been in the news since its debut in the winter of 2021. A compilation series called “Horimiya Piece” has concluded its second season with its thirteenth episode. Is there going to be a Horimiya season 3? Our current understanding is as follows.

Horimiya Piece was one of the best-rated successors to Summer Season 2023, despite being a compilation anime season. Fans still loved it. In “Horimiya,” we follow the love tale of Miyamura and Hori as they navigate high school and discover more about each other with each passing day.

Horimiya Season 3 Renewal Status

Despite the show’s success in capturing viewers’ attention, the subject of whether or not there would be a third season has been a constant source of speculation. Nobody has confirmed when the anime will return for a third season as of yet.

Horimiya Season 3 Release Date

No official announcement about the premiere of Horimiya Season 3 has been made as of this writing. Given the dearth of fresh material, the chances of a new Horimiya season are slim. Let me explain.

The manga series that served as the inspiration for the anime was created by Daisuke Hagiwara and Hiroki Adachi (HERO). This manga was serialized for 16 volumes and concluded on March 18, 2021. While Season 1 of Horimiya did adapt most of the volumes, it did leave out some manga material.

Following this, Horimiya Piece addressed the omitted manga material. The author of Horimiya has released volume 17, a supplementary book called “A Piece of Memories,” which is great news.

You won’t find these tales anywhere else; they’re all in Volume 16. So, one OVA episode may be based on all four chapters of volume 17. You can get all seventeen volumes of the Yen Press-translated manga series on Amazon.

Horimiya Story

Two high school students are at the center of the plot: Kyouko Hori, a popular and intelligent girl, and Izumi Miyamura, a dark and geeky male who wears spectacles. Hori prefers to stay in and take care of her little brother Souta while she’s at home.

She goes to great lengths to conceal this from her peers so as not to draw attention to herself or make anybody else anxious about her social standing. Souta returns home one day bleeding profusely from the nose. Miyamura, a young man with a plethora of body modifications, had accompanied him.

They make a pact to keep their identities hidden from their classmates once they recognize Hori, even when she wears a more casual outfit. But as time goes on and they get to know one other better, they realize they have a lot more in common than they realized at first. To keep their after-school identities hidden, they decide to work together. The two become closer with time.

Horimiya Cast

Kyouko Hori Voiced by: Haruka Tomatsu (Japanese); Marisa Duran (English)

Izumi Miyamura Voiced by: Koki Uchiyama (Japanese); Alejandro Saab (English)

Souta Hori Voiced by: Yuka Terasaki (Japanese); Emily Fajardo (English)

Tooru Ishikawa Voiced by: Seiichiro Yamashita (Japanese); Zeno Robinson (English)

Yuki Yoshikawa Voiced by: Yurie Kozakai (Japanese); Anairis Quiñones (English)

Kakeru Sengoku Voiced by: Nobuhiko Okamoto (Japanese); Belsheber Rusape Jr. (English)

Remi Ayasaki Voiced by: Akiko Hasegawa (Japanese); Jalitza Delgado (English)

Sakura Kono Voiced by: Reina Kondō (Japanese); Celeste Perez (English)

Shu Iura Voiced by: Daiki Yamashita (Japanese); Y. Chang (English)

Kōichi Shindo Voiced by: Taku Yashiro (Japanese); Christopher Llewyn Ramirez (English)

Akane Yanagi Voiced by: Jun Fukuyama (Japanese); Johnny Yong Bosch (English)

Honoka Sawada Voiced by: Momo Asakura (Japanese); Apphia Yu (English)

Yuuna Okuyama Voiced by: Aoi Koga (Japanese); Dani Chambers (English)

Yuriko Hori Voiced by: Ai Kayano (Japanese); Marissa Lenti (English)

Kyousuke Hori Voiced by: Daisuke Ono (Japanese); Bill Butts (English)

Makio Tanihara Voiced by: Shōya Chiba (Japanese); Kiba Walker (English)

Horimiya Season 2 Recap

Season 2 expands upon the first by delving further into the complicated connection between Hori and Miyamura. Their path into maturity was shown, taking them beyond high school. Fans were left wanting more as the emotional bond between these individuals became stronger.

Where to watch Horimiya?

Several websites have made Horimiya accessible for streaming since its first season. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll, and Bilibili are all part of this group.

Conclusion

Even if there isn’t a ton of content available, supporters are still holding out hope for a third season. A large chunk of the manga has already been covered by the anime, and it has reached a satisfactory ending. An original video animation (OVA) episode adapting extra material from Volume 17 gives fans optimism that they will get to see more of Hori and Miyamura’s escapades.