My Landlady Noona Chapter 130 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need to Know

“My Landlady Noona” belongs to a well-known Manhwa series via a plot that keeps people reading. The show is about Minwoo’s relationship with his landlady, Hari. It skillfully mixes romantic or comedic elements to make the story fun and interesting.

during Chapter 129, Minwoo as well as Hari tell each other they love each other and how they feel about going to the movies. As soon as Minwoo’s traditional mom gets involved, things become less happy for them. This could make things harder for their newly formed relationship.

The sudden change of events gives the story more depth and mystery, making readers eagerly look forward to the next chapters. Chapter 130 is the next part of My Landlady Noona. A lot of people are excited about it. People can’t wait to find the way the story ends.

This popular manhwa book has made an impact. As each new episode of the long-running movie Manhwa turns out, the plot will be more interesting. Let’s discuss the new chapter. It makes people want to learn more about other things.

My Landlady Noona Chapter 130 : Release Date

They say that Chapter 130 of the manga called My Landlady Noona will come out on the 13th of February 2024. Since there will be new chapters every month, that we will find out more about those that follow in February.

Pacific Time (PT) Tuesday, February 13, 2024 00:00

Central Time CT Tue, 13 Feb 2024, 02:00

Eastern Time ET Tue, 13 Feb 2024, 03:00

British Summer Time BST Tuesday, 13 February 2024, 09:00

India Standard Time (IST) Tue, 13 Feb 2024, 13:30

Australian Central Time (ACT) Tue, 13 Feb 2024, 18:30

Philippine Time: PHT Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 16:00

Korea Standard Time (KST) Tue, 13 Feb 2024, 17:00

Japan Standard Time (JST) Tue, 13 Feb 2024, 17:00

My Landlady Noona Chapter 130 : Storyline

To read Chapter 129 and stay up to date on the latest news, readers can go to websites which host manga as well as manhwa publications and trust them. The official English translations might not be out right away, yet fan translations are often on these sites soon after the game comes out.

It’s important to use real and safe websites so you can support the authors as well as read the most recent chapters without any issues. You should read the “My Landlady Noona” series because it has great romance and comedy.

Readers are hooked and can’t wait for each new chapter because of the plot twists and interesting storyline. Some English translations may not be easy to find, but fan translations are simple to find on numerous websites.

Going to official websites is the best way to support the creators while receiving the newest parts without any trouble. The story is mostly about Hari and Min-Woo. This person rents, and this person loves their landlord.

Hari cherishes Min-Woo, but he treats her like his aunt, despite the fact that they are getting together. There are problems with all of them. Hari loves cooking as a way of expressing her affection, and she hears with a heart.

Yohee saw how terrible it was to be turned down by Minwoo when she was new to her social group in the section before the current chapter in “My Landlady Noona.”

At first, she was shocked when Minwoo bid her goodbye, but the decision made her feel a lot less good about herself. Yohee Noona demonstrated that she was willing to do what Minwoo asked. She is ready to spend the night with him to show her how much he likes her and attempt to lure her over.

Yunhee hid the knowledge which she was pregnant in Minwoo at this time; she still hadn’t disclosed it to him. As Minwoo deals with his own problems and the problems in his relationships, his ups and downs are only going to get worse.

Folks who like this story will stay interested because the primary characters have to decide on tough choices and deal with the outcomes of those choices. While we wait, we will look at the work in the people who wrote My Landlady Noona Chapter 120.

Page 128.1 of “My Landlady Noona” depicts how much fun Yoohee or Minwoo have together. But Yoohee’s friends stepped up out of the blue and broke up their private moment.

As Minwoo fell asleep, an abortion kit was found, which led to rumors that Yoohee might be pregnant. The landlady’s date quickly changed when she got a call saying who her long-thought-dead ex-husband remained alive. A different plot thread. This new event made things in the story even more complicated.

Apart from that, the city for Dragons, Divide, planned to fight against the Allies and eventually won. At the same time, both the public as well as the media said that the Hebrion Domain as well as the Eastern Realm Association were doing some things that were wrong. The in-depth and varied explanations in Chapter 128 further developed the plot for “My Landlady Noona.”

Lee Jin-woo or Han Yoo-jin finally told each other they loved each other at the end of My Landlady Noona. They kissed extremely passionately after that. They both showed up at the same time to this important event.

They missed out on a happy time too soon. Yoo-jin’s ex-husband Kim Seung-hyun called them. He said he would tell everyone what group they were with. Besides that, he said he had hired a person to go along to snap pictures. When Jin-woo and Yoo-jin heard this, they were both scared and shocked. They believed in doing the right thing.

This is when Kim Seung-hyun went with his lawyer. The lawyer told the client that the divorce had to end. Besides that, he urged him to stop complaining about Yoo-jin. He warned him that what his was doing could make him lose his job and reputation.

Seung-Hyun was determined to permanently get rid of Yoo-jin. They didn’t care about what others had to say, though. A different plan was going through his mind. It had a connection with Jin-woo’s well-known politician father, Lee Sang-ho. Besides that, he taught them this.

Even though the primary protagonist seems to agree, she feels bad because he spends money on his friends. Most of the time, he was going to be by himself. Even though Noona had helped him in a lot as he was young, he didn’t thank her as she made him mad.

Minwoo has chosen to leave his hometown in order to grow into an adult. There are lots of things to discover in the area, but the story just began. Hari is great and looks good. He loves the young woman who lives with him, Min-woo, and shows it. Min-woo really does call Hari “auntie” as opposed to her older sister.

Where can I watch Chapter 130 of My Landlady Noona?

There are no English subtitles for My Landlady Noona on any of the official sites yet. Check it out. If you like English, you could be stuck waiting until you find an appropriate spot to translate it. Toongod is next; it has not caught up with the initial one yet.