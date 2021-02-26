My Hero Academia: will Izuku Midoriya ever become the Pro Hero Number 1?

While the series of My Hero Academia continues to show the past of the Todoroki family, and how some events, essentially triggered by the words of Endeavor, have profoundly influenced the growth of Shoto and his brother Toya, the community is clamoring for the return of Deku in history, absent from several chapters.

The consequences of the Paranormal War of Liberation, and the violent confrontation with Shigaraki, have forced Midoriya to a forced “rest”, being currently in a comatose state. While the entire Hero Society finds itself deeply affected both by the losses suffered during the conflict and by the revelations made by Dabi to the whole world, definitely cracked the people’s trust in Endeavor, the Villains appear to be ready to rebuild an army, especially after the mass escape from the Tartar prison.

As Midoriya’s body tries to recover, and to further deepen the link with Quirk One For All, the interest shown in the history of the Todoroki leaves room for an uncomfortable question, when will we see Deku’s rise to Pro Hero Number 1, or at least to the top positions of the Society? After more than 300 chapters, and an incredible growth of Midoriya, which transformed him from the shy boy of the beginning, to a fighter ready to sacrifice himself for the good of others even at the cost of suffering almost lethal setbacks.

What do you think about it? Do you think we’ll see Deku in action again soon, or will the series still focus on other characters? Let us know in the comments section. Recall that in chapter 302 the heroism of little Shoto emerged, and we leave you with perfect sketches of Mirko made by an assistant of Horikoshi.