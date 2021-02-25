My Hero Academia: the community is clamoring for the events to involve Midoriya

The last chapters of My Hero Academia they provided readers with a lengthy account of what happened to the society of heroes following the violent battle against the villains. Additionally, Kohei Horikoshi focused on the painful background of the Todoroki family. When will we talk about Deku and his situation again?

At the end of the violent war against the Supernatural Liberation Front, Japanese society has lost faith in its heroes, starting to use support tools to defend themselves independently. However, this is leading to further damage and accidents.

Meanwhile, the Pro Heroes are facing their biggest crisis. Realizing the serious danger they have faced, numerous heroes have abandoned his profession. Stain was right: not all heroes are in fact.

The reconstruction of the society of heroes is in the hands of the top 3, who in My Hero Academia chapter 303 have finally come together. Endeavor, Hawks and Best Jeanist, however, are at the center of a media cyclone, as well as seriously injured in the clash.

In the last chapters of the manga, the events of Hawks’ mysterious past have been told in detail, but he is already ready to soar in the sky. To be psychologically destroyed is the Number One Hero, who faced the reappearance of his son Toya and the dire situation of his family.

But in all this, what happened to the aspiring heroes of Yuei High? On social media, the community has clamored for the events to rotate again on Deku, Bakugo and the other boys of Class 1-A. In particular, fans would like more details about the Midoriya family.

Of Deku’s parents we only know that his mother Inko owns an irrelevant Quirk, while his father has been told that has been absent for some time for work reasons. Wouldn’t this be the right time to make Hisashi Midoriya debut? Let us know yours! In the meantime, here’s why in My Hero Academia Endeavor can’t be easily forgiven.