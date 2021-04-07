My Hero Academia: Endeavor has some unfinished business with Dabi, let’s find out why

After starting with a recap episode about the Quirks of the boys of the Class 1-A of the Yuei High School, the fifth season of My Hero Academia presses on the accelerator with the second episode, which picks up on the events that led to the conclusion of the previous season.

After having managed to take down the High End Nomu with enormous effort, Endeavor and Hawks almost collapse to the mat, exhausted by the grueling battle and the injuries suffered. Suddenly, however, the two heroes find themselves surrounded by the blue flames of Dabi, who breaks into the field to destroy them permanently.

Apparently, however, it is not only Dabi who feels a grudge towards the two Pro Heroes, even Number One himself seems to have something pending with the villain. The Flame Hero, in fact, seems almost happy for the sudden appearance of the criminal, who had previously killed Snatch, one of the assistants of his agency. The battle, however, is interrupted even before it begins with the appearance of Mirko, a rabbit heroine who chases away the member of the Union of Villains.

For those who do not remember, Snatch is the hero from the Sand Quirk who was killed during the assault on the van on which was Overhaul, imprisoned following the clash with Deku in the fourth season of the animated. Will Endeavor and Dabi be able to resolve their unfinished business in the future? And what lies between the two besides the strange resemblance of their Quirks?

