JoJo: Stone Ocean, the voice actress of Jolyne Cujoh drives fans crazy with one sentence: here she is

On April 4, the anime of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, the sixth part of the series by Hirohiko Araki, was announced. Fans for the moment have not received any information on the production outside the presence of the voice actress Ai Farouz, who will lend her voice to the protagonist Jolyne Cujoh.

Ai Farouz has stated that Stone Ocean is one of the works that inspired her to pursue this career, and although it is still a bit missing from the release of the anime, we can preview the voice of the protagonist thanks to a short clip taken from the presentation trailer. Below you can check out a fan’s Twitter post, where you can hear the voice actress utter the iconic catchphrase “Yare Yare Dawa”.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is currently in production and although the name of the studio has not yet been confirmed, the most likely hypothesis is that it is made by the guys at David Production. The studio is currently working on Misaki no Mayoiga e SPRIGGAN Netflix, so if their involvement were confirmed, a release in the second half of 2021 would not be excluded.

And what do you think of it? Did you imagine Jolyne's voice like this?