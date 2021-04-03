My Hero Academia 5: Deku in the female version in this Akakioga cosplay

After seeing the second episode of the fifth season of My Hero Academia, we report this cosplay dedicated to Deku, the protagonist of the work, recreated in a female version by the artist Akakioga.

Find the photos at the bottom of the news, shared in the Instagram profile of @akakioga and that shows us the protagonist Izuku Midoriya in a female version and wearing the classic superhero costume of Deku. Along with the image is this comment from Akakioga: “I’m Izuku Midoriya! If you could get a quirk, which one would you choose? I think I would aim for one that allows me to transform, or that would enable me to control elements such as fire or water! It would be so hard to choose! I love the My Hero universe and all the possibilities that exist with quirks! I’m a big fan of anime with good and bad superheroes, that’s why it’s opera perfect“.

His post was particularly appreciated by the numerous fans of the work of Kohei Horikoshi, the photo indeed received almost 2 thousand likes and numerous comments, in which fans congratulate the cosplayer for being able to recreate the look of the protagonist of the anime and manga. In the meantime, the exact number of episodes of My Hero Academia 5 has been shared.