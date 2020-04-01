Entertainment

My Hero Academia 266 grants an extremely touching moment to two villains

April 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
There are no simple choices once you become adults in a society and every action involves a responsibility to bear. Whether you become a hero or villain, My Hero Academia showed that not everyone can have the desired ending.

The chapter 266 of My Hero Academia it was published on MangaPlus last Sunday 29 March. The Paranormal Liberation Front building is still under siege by heroes, and while most battles take place outside, inside there is a feud between a hero and a villain.

Hawks turned out to be a spy and Twice came out destroyedmentally and physically. Refusing to surrender, he manages to take advantage of Dabi's arrival to escape and help his companions with whom he has finally found a happy life. Despite his wishes, Hawks is therefore forced to kill him due to the high danger of the cloning quirk.

Before being hit by Hawks, Twice manages to create a clone that runs away and help Mr. Compress and Toga who were in danger because of a hero. As Twice's duplication begins to melt due to the death of the original body, she manages to give Toga the handkerchief that the girl gave her during the Overhaul arc and that saved him from his psychological ghosts.

Toga manages to hug the clone just in time, thanking Twice for saving her. Jin Bubaigawara, while breaking up, cursed Hawks for claiming that his life was unfortunate: Twice had a happy life thanks to his new friends. The story of Jin Bubaigawara in My Hero Academia therefore ends.

