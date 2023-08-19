My Beautiful Man Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

On November 19, 2021, the first season began to broadcast. On February 7, 2023, My Beautiful Man’s second season was made available.

My Beautiful Man, a Japanese BL (boys’ love) drama that is now available on Viki, is based upon the light novel Utsukushii Kare, which translates to “He’s Beautiful.”

Hira, a stuttering nerd in the class, is portrayed by Riku Hagiwara, while Kiyoi, the most beautiful woman Hira has ever seen, is portrayed by Yusei Yagi of the band FANTASTICS from EXILE TRIBE.

My Beautiful Man Season 3 Release Date

My Beautiful Man’s first season was officially confirmed, and it debuted on November 19, 2021. There were six episodes in all.

In the next years, the remaining seasons will be made available. On February 7, 2023, My Beautiful Man’s second season was made available.

Unfortunately, the question of whether My Beautiful Man will have a third season has not yet been answered. Currently, confirmation of its renewal status is required.

Additionally, the show’s production company has not yet given it the go-ahead in writing. However, the show’s writers have indicated a desire for a third season as well as prospective storylines.

My Beautiful Man Season 3 Cast

A third season of the program is yet to be confirmed. However, it seems obvious that if it is renewed, the cast will remain the same.

Riku Hagiwara as Hira Kazunari, Akira Takano as Koyama Kazuki, Yusei Yagi as Kiyoi Sou, and many more will appear in My Beautiful Man Season 3 if it is revived.

My Beautiful Man Season 3 Plot

The 17-year-old protagonist of the lovely Japanese drama series My Beautiful Man, Hira, strives to go unnoticed by his peers because of his stammer. He lives a life of himself in his world until the day she falls in affection with Kiyoi Sou.

As Hira attempts to live in his world and shun social interaction, the cliché of an introverted protagonist having an extroverted lover is taken to a new level in My Beautiful Man.

As this loser-type kid falls under love with Kiyoi Sou and tries every attempt to attract his attention, you’ll get to experience a sweet and humorous love tale.

My Beautiful Man has consistently been a program about joy and love, even if it is a homosexual love tale. For your delight, every chapter in the tale has been skillfully presented.

Rakuten The third season of the show has not been ordered by Viki. Since there aren’t many specifics available about My Beautiful Man’s third season, we can only infer a few things about the story.

However, we may anticipate that the tale will resume up where it left off in the previous season in the next season.

We saw the events leading up to the relationship among two young boys in the first part. Hira is a shy kid who stutters and finds it difficult to make friends. He develops a serious infatuation on fellow student Kiyoi after he is moved to a new school.

However, he and his cronies bully him. Kiyoi’s kind actions further intensified the situation, and they quickly were in love.

They have now successfully navigated the challenges and left their struggles in the past. Sou and Kazunari now reside in considerably more tranquil times.

They are both in a happy relationship and constantly find time to spend with one another. But hold on—they’re not really that joyful.

We get to observe Kazunari escorting Sou to his destinations. As an actor, Sou is already having a difficult time, and it sometimes affects him. He is working hard to establish himself as one of Japan’s stars.

Kazunari obviously feels that he’s is not contributing enough when he observes his peers. After a while, it becomes apparent that Kazunari is concentrating on finding work now that his post-graduation is completed.

Hira is a young guy who has had trouble fitting in since he was a youngster. He is socially uncomfortable.

He struggles to make friends and lacks self-confidence as a result of his stuttering issue. His parents too have mostly stopped trying to help him.

Hira’s family abandons him to live alone in a home when they go to a different area. Hira is worried about switching schools and getting to know new people. He intends to blend in during his final year of high school.

Hira makes a horrible first impression as he introduces oneself to the class on his first day of school.

When Kiyoi reaches the classroom, fashionably late, the other pupils are halted from starting to make fun of him.

Everyone is diverted by his appearance, and Hira is happy that the focus has been taken off of him.

Kiyoi, a few of the most well-liked pupils in his class, is handsome and reserved. Hira falls head over heels for his classmate after being fascinated by her physical allure. But neither party feels the same way.

Hira receives direct insults from Kiyoi who believes he is disgusting and scary. In actuality, he calls Hira the “stalker”