Murim Login Chapter 179 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The last chapter of Murim Login featured Taekyung and the mysterious Virtuous Sword engaged in a fierce battle.

Taekyung became increasingly frustrated as his opponent showed an uncommon degree of eagerness and his assaults appeared to be ineffectual against them.

Virtuous Sword demonstrated his amazing strength by pushing Taekyung back despite his attempts to overwhelm him.

Still, things took an unexpected turn when its Virtuous Sword suddenly decided to leave the fight.

In addition to the next storyline’s publishing date, we will also examine the previously published chapter more closely in order to gain a deeper comprehension of the present plotline and its future developments.

Chapter 175 of the highly awaited manga series is currently accessible on Murim Login! The release date, raw scans, and timer will all be included in this update.

After the conclusion of the previous episode, fans of Murim Login have been eagerly anticipating new material. They will remain informed about all that has occurred thanks to this article.

Take Action Fans are eager to watch how Hongdao and Tae Kyung connect in chapter 152 of Manhwa and Murim Login, which will be released soon. Gyan Yin and Boolsung were fighting fiercely.

When Tae Kyung observed that, he was rather taken aback and inquired of Jeok Cheon whether Shaolin martial arts were being used.

Tae Kyung questioned why there was no sympathy for Buddha or anything else when Jeok Cheon informed him that it had been the Luohan fist for them.

Tae Kyung believed that murdering them would be preferable because Jeok Cheon Boolsung had stated that not killing him was already being humane. He was questioned if Tae Kyung was his name by one of the ghosts.

He had the wrong person, according to Jeok Cheon, who responded on his behalf. It was via Jeok Cheon that he met Kin Tae Kyung.

He was only kidding, Tae Kyung said, and he hoped Boolsung wouldn’t take it the wrong way.

Even though Boolsung was furious with him, it was hidden from view. Rather, he grinned and said hi.

Tae Kyung questioned him how he learned about him since he was shocked at how fast a person’s look could change.

Murim Login Chapter 179 Release Date

Murim Login enthusiasts, celebrate! There won’t be much time left before Chapter 179 is published.

Recent speculations state that on December 9, 2023, the much awaited Murim Login Chapter 179 would supposedly be released to the general public.

Murim Login Chapter 179 Trailer

Murim Login Chapter 179 Plot

In the most recent chapter, the two informants begin by telling the Clan Master that, 700 miles farther north, there appears to be an ongoing martial conflict aftermath and an incident in Bi Mu Jang.

At this point, the Clan Master was thinking to himself, wondering what in the world Jong Ri Chu did during this time.

The clan master is informed by the two spies that there seems to be a warrior clash 700 kilometers away.

The Clan Master mentions to the Head Priest later in the chapter that there are dark clouds in the sky and asks them if he believes they could be from “Cheon.”

The Head Priest responds, saying he has no idea where or what time they are coming from and that the only phrase that can describe them is “Amcheon,” which translates to “the Dark Sky.”

Speaking to himself, the Clan Master responds, “There are the owners of all the Nine Techniques, five Great Warriors, and three from the Ten Kings in Bi Mu Jang, so there is likely no need to worry,” as he expresses his desire for assistance and strength.

When we return to his base, we observe that the Clan Master gives the informers instructions to say that he will complete his assignment before departing.

But one of them indicates that the leader has moved from his seat, and King Gak has left it after making a motion.

At that moment, he pondered over the possible outcomes. He is seen talking to himself when he expresses his hope that nothing will go wrong despite his extreme concern.

With that, he addresses the informers, telling them that if something goes wrong, they should alert him right away. One of them will remain at Bi Mu Jang, while the other two will wait there.

He tells him that the sky is filled with menacing clouds. The Head Priest replies that the only word that can adequately describe their predicament is Amcheon, which translates as “the Dark Sky,” and that he have no idea where they are or even when they will arrive.

Even with his strongest abilities, Taekyung is unable to shove that guy back, which irritates him. Later in the chapter, we witness the head priest and the clan master conversing.

When Taekyung is truly pushed back by the man, he stumbles and declares that Taekyung is quite strong.

He was truly complimenting Taekyung and acting like a good sport throughout the whole thing before stating he had to terminate it right away.

When he applies his sword energy, Taekyung becomes aware that the strange man may be a skilled swordsman. Taekyung had been expecting that strange man to attack, but in the end, he ran off.