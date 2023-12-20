Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Among the new television programs set to premiere in 2024 on Prime Video is Mr. & Mrs. Smith, starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine.

The name may seem familiar; it’s the same as the 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, in which the two played a married couple who were each ignorant that the other was a trained assassin. In this innovative take on the plot, Glover and Erskine portray two strangers whose marriage serves as a cover for their undercover espionage operations.

Here you will find all the details you want on Mr. and Mrs. Smith, which can be found on Prime Video.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Release Date

There will be a formal release date soon! Prime Video will debut Mr. and Mrs. Smith on February 2, 2024. Launch day will also see the release of all eight episodes. Attention all binge-watchers!

The streamer hinted about the comeback and new project release dates in a “Prime Day 2023” video they uploaded in July 2023. Among them was the Smith family, whose release was anticipated for November 2023. Nevertheless, the streamer chose to postpone it.

Not for the first time, either. The release date of the espionage comedy was delayed from 2022 to 2023. Next, we received the postponed November 2023 release timeframe. We finally got the release date that Prime Video mentioned in September: early 2024.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Cast

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are the obvious stars of the new series, but an amazing cast of actors and actresses will also be appearing.

Both the big and small screens have made Glover famous. He first gained widespread attention for his breakout performance in the comedy Community, and he went on to appear in and produce the highly acclaimed series Atlanta. Among his film credits are appearances in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Magic Mike XXL, The Lion King, and The Martian. Childish Gambino is another stage moniker for Glover.

Erskine has a long list of critically lauded projects, including Man Seeking Woman, Insecure, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. However, her breakthrough came as the creator and actress of PEN15, for which she was nominated for three Emmys.

The cast members are as follows:

Donald Glover as John Smith

Maya Erskine as Jane Smith

Michaela Coel

John Turturro

Parker Posey

Wagner Moura

Ron Perlman

Billy Campbell

Sarah Paulson

Sharon Horgan

Paul Dano

Alexander Skarsgård

Eiza González

Ursula Corbero

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Plot

Starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the 2005 action flick serves as inspiration for the new series. Before that, there was a 1996 TV series and a 2007 pilot for a series based on the same name that both failed.

The central protagonists, a married couple who live double lives as domestics and deadly assassins, are the unifying principle of all these versions. Their missions to eliminate one another are the only way the two find out each other’s real identities and professions.

The electric chemistry and back-and-forth between the leads are largely responsible for Mr. and Mrs. Smith’s meteoric rise to Hollywood stardom. Hidden behind the covert espionage plot was a fascinating love story that tested the limits of truthfulness and deceit for the protagonists.

Although there are clear deviations from the 2005 film in this new adaptation, the show aims to pay homage to the original in every way possible. It seems that Glover and Erskine will stay true to the action and twisted romance components of the original book.

Where to watch Mr. & Mrs. Smith?

Prime Video will make all eight episodes of Mr. and Mrs. Smith streamable on February 2, 2024.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Creators

As an actor, writer, and executive producer, Glover is heading a second TV series after Atlanta. Francesca Sloane (Fargo), with whom he had previously worked on the FX program, is now a co-creator of the Mr. & Mrs. Smith series with him. Jenny Robins of Wells Street Films (EastEnders), Yariv Milchan of New Regency Productions (The Crowded Room), Arnon Milchan of Amsterdam, and Michael Schaefer of Swarm are all on board as executive producers.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Trailer

The first teaser for the upcoming espionage action comedy Mr. and Mrs. Smith has been released by Prime Video. The eponymous protagonists, who are spies, get their first glimpse in the teaser as they fabricate a marriage to further their objective.

Scenes where the protagonists are attempting to pretend to be in a relationship alternate with action scenes, which include views of John Turturro and Donald Glover with blood on their faces.

It seems from the teaser that Mr. and Mrs. Smith will provide eccentric energy to the action storyline, which may be humorous. In the teaser, Erskine’s signature clumsiness is on full display, like when she needs to inform a buddy that Glover’s character and her own are “software engineers.” She may benefit from this style in the modernized Mr. and Mrs. Smith, especially with Glover’s star power.