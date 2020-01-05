Move forward for Deku, the hero learns a new move in episode 12 of My Hero Academia!

Share it:

Decades have passed since the first episode of My Hero Academia, the soul of Studio Bones which just 4 years ago began to conquer all lovers of the Shonen genre. The protagonist Izuku Midoriya has come a long way during all 4 seasons and in the last episode, he has again put on display the the result of his training.

Deku has in fact expanded its arsenal with a new move, the Manchester Smash. Shown for the first time in chapter 155 of the manga of Kohei Horikoshi, the new Smash looks like a powerful downward hit in which Izuku takes advantage of One for All at 20%, trying to hit the opponent with the heel. The move initially frightens Overhaul, who manages to avoid it thanks to the power deriving from the absorption of the subordinate Shin Nemoto.

Although he still can't control his Quirk in a similar way to what he did All Might, Deku would appear to have taken another important step towards fully understanding its power. The idea of ​​using the One for All in the legs instead of in the arms in fact, it would seem to have led to a much faster and more effective fighting style, at least considering the qualities of the new symbol of peace.

And what do you think of it? Did you like the episode?