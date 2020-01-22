Mortal Kombat Kollection Online coming to PS4, PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch?

Share it:

As reported by Gematsu, in the past few hours the PEGI (Pan European Game Information) has evaluated Mortal Kombat Kollection Online for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Mortal Kombat Kollection Online emerged online last year without ever being announced, it is a collection developed by Blind Squirrel Games which includes remastered versions of the first three episodes of Mortal Kombat. According to what was leaked, MK Collection Online was canceled in April 2019 but the appearance in the PEGI database would suggest a possible resumption of work.

The description reported by PEGI does not actually reveal many details: "Mortal Kombat Kollection Online brings the original Mortal Kombat trilogy to the present day with updated graphics, gameplay improvements and online support for an incredible experience designed to enhance these classics."

At the time of writing Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment Mortal Kombat Kollection Online has not officially announced, we are waiting to understand if the reveal is expected shortly or if the timing related to the announcement is actually longer.