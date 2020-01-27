Moro has perfect opponents: Dragon Ball Super puts two warriors back on the field

Share it:

Dragon Ball Super is slowly bringing back those characters almost disappeared from the radars in the last stages of Dragon Ball Z. An example is Yamcha, one of the longtime warriors in the world of Dragon Ball but who has almost retired from the fights, or the old Master Roshi, back in action thanks to the latest narrative arcs.

Together with them there were two warriors who seem to have proven themselves i perfect characters to fight Moro the wizard. In Dragon Ball Super chapter 56, the Earth was stormed by the forces of the goat individual, and each protagonist was forced to get involved in order to stem the offensives.

Gohan and Piccolo have taken on the task of stopping the android 73, the one who is able to replicate Moro's abilities and who then cornered the two strongest warriors on Earth in the previous fight. Mindful of that defeat, the Z warriors prepared a plan: during the battle the Androids 17 and 18 arrive, those who have an energy that cannot be absorbed by the enemy technique.

The duo of brothers launched into the surprise clash and two of the characters capable of resisting Moro's techniques by nature were immediately demonstrated. Obviously, as admitted by themselves, they do it only for money: the Capsule Corporation will pay 10 million zenes to cyborgs if they take part in today's struggle.

It therefore appears that in chapter 57 of Dragon Ball Super we will witness an android fight, while the other warriors scattered around the planet will cancel out the other enemies. Will they be able to make a contribution even against the planet-eater or will its power not be comparable to that of the android 73?