Moonlight Chicken Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

When you heard the series’ title, what thoughts crossed your mind? Under the moonlight, wouldn’t you think it would be perfect for cooking chicken? Does this explain why the show is called that? So far, how many of you have seen the whole series? There will probably be plenty. On February 8th, 2023, the series was released.

Countless fans and watchers who have caught every episode of the first season have been eagerly awaiting the premiere of the second. As a result, we have formulated this subject to address all of your inquiries. If you want to know everything, you have to keep reading the article.

Moonlight Chicken Season 2 Renewal Status

The producers have already made available the last season of the program. An enormous audience tunes in to see the show because of its original plot.

Fans’ wild speculation about the show’s prospects for a second season came to a head as the first season came to a close. It has been announced that the program will not return for a second season. We are actively investigating the problem and will inform you via this post of any developments about the show’s renewal status.

Moonlight Chicken Season 2 Release Date

Fans of the hit animated comedy Moonlight Chicken have been waiting patiently for news of the show’s renewal for another season. Since the show’s producers have not yet made an official statement, fans are left to wonder whether the beloved series will be returning to Disney+ for a second season.

While that is happening, viewers should stay tuned for news about Moonlight Chicken Season 2. If the project is renewed, we may expect to hear more details as the launch date approaches. The program’s debut would not happen until at least the latter half of 2024 if it were greenlit today; the whole production process would take around a year.

Moonlight Chicken Storyline

Jim maintains his diner’s pricing low, lets clients eat until they drop, and offers special limitless service after midnight—all during Pattaya’s particularly tough economic period. He had a one-night stand with Wen, an inebriated client, one night. Wen, who is entangled in a difficult relationship, attempts to pursue Jim, but Jim, who is terrified of commitment, wants to stop it there.

At the same time, Jim’s nephew is involved in an accident involving Heart, the son of the influential and deaf Officer Supoch, and so falls into difficulties. Although Li Ming’s promise to work for them is an attempt to set things right, the naughty heart would stop at nothing to thwart his plans.

Moonlight Chicken Cast

Pirapat Watthanasetsiri as Thanit Iaosiri

Sahaphap Wongratch as Wen

Thanawat Rattanakitpaisan as Kaipa

Kanaphan Puitrakul as Alan

Norawit Titicharoenrak as Heart

Nattawat Jirochtikul as Li Ming

Pakin Kunaanuvit as Saleng

Benyapa Jeenprasom as Praew

Phromphiriya Thongputtaruk as Beam

Moonlight Chicken Season 2 Plot

The BL series Moonlight Chicken, which tells the love tale of two Asian lads, is very famous. Jim, a regular person who runs a chicken rice meal store, is the main character in the officially published first season of the program. Everyone in town likes to swing by his business and acquire something for themselves because of how popular it is.

Both the location and the flavor of the chicken are beloved by the locals. He met Wen while on the clock one day, and they became quite close that evening. We learn as the tale progresses that they both attempt to put the other person out of their minds but to no avail. The series instead becomes more intense as they develop strong sentiments against one another.

Moonlight Chicken Season 1 Rating

Moonlight Chicken is a drama series that has garnered a 7.7/10 rating on WeGreen and an IMDb rating of 9.3.

Moonlight Chicken Season 2 Trailer

Have you seen the official trailer for the show? Regrettably, the season trailer has not been updated. Commenting on the official trailer for the program is quite difficult since the authorities have not yet revealed their intentions about the series. Season one of Moonlight Chicken is out now, so you can catch up on all the news until then.