Lord Baby Runs A Romance Fantasy With Cash Chapter 36 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The plot takes an exciting turn in Chapter 36 of Lord Baby Runs: A Romance Fantasy With Cash as it goes deeper into the life of the protagonist, who was reincarnated into a realm based on Roman writings.

The chapter addresses the difficulties the character encounters adjusting to this new environment, where they are blessed with a handsome father as an elder sibling but where lingering doubts about their own ancestry.

The main character sets out on a mission to become stronger and tackles a variety of challenges, including discovering an abduction scheme and dealing with traitors, with the assurance of a diamond mine plus the desire to preserve their family.

The romance and fantasy world is the setting of JU Hyeon and Kirin’s “Lord Baby Controls a Romance Fantasy With Cash.”

When the main character is forced to live with a home, faith, or loving parents, an angel unexpectedly offers them the chance to reincarnate.

They will have a father and sister who will lavish them and grant them the ability to mine for diamonds, allowing them to live in a location similar to that in the romantic fiction they enjoy.

The tranquil ideal quickly degenerates into a catastrophe when people begin to question their origins.

It’s difficult to think that their fresh start will be ideal given the fact that their mom cheated on them.

Lord Baby Runs A Romance Fantasy With Cash Chapter 36 Release Date

To put an end to the much awaited release of the newest chapter of Lord Baby Runs A Romance Fantasy With Cash, Chapter 36! will soon be available on screens.

That is correct! On October 14, 2023, The Lord Baby Runs: A Romance Fantasy About Cash Chapter 36 will be available.

Lord Baby Runs A Romance Fantasy With Cash Chapter 36 Plot

Without a home, a place of worship, or parents, I suffered in pain until an angel intervened and reincarnated me.

Would you wish to live once more in a world based on a romance or fantasy book, as someone who is well-versed in both genres?”

He promised me a charming father and an elder brother who would look out for me and even give him a diamond mine, so I came back to life. But. I may be the offspring of my mother’s relationship.

I ended growing up in a home that doesn’t provide me with much because I was immediately taken to live without my mother after being born. If I don’t make a change, I might freeze or die hungry and die alone.

Ixion, a young Duchy master, shows up at a meeting to discuss the kidnapping and how it relates to the family. He needs to identify an abduction suspect and win the approval of his relatives.

Duke Parton’s strength needs to be increased, and Ixion needs to find the traitor who spoke with Nicolas Tarenka. He will use Luatisha’s men since he is confident in his plan.

The vassals disagree and think magic is to blame for Parton’s quick rise to fame and success. Ixion ends the meeting by claiming that the kidnapping was arranged by his uncle and stating that he is now a subject to the Paeraton Duchy.

After the meeting, he will inform Ares of the kidnapping. Ixion is asked to track down a traitor whom spoke t Nicolas Tarenka during the meeting in order to learn more about the two incidents.

The vassals contend that Paeraton’s rapid advancement and greatness are not the result of magic but rather of the family’s support for kids and a traitor. The duchy is overrun by fungi and parasites after three years.

In conclusion, the narrative demonstrates the complicated bond forged by Paeraton Duchy as the family as well as the potential for additional investigation to the kidnapping case.

Readers are left wondering about the surprises in store for them in the next chapter due to the story’s intriguing idea and endearing characters.

Chapter 29 of Lord Baby Runs a Romance Fantasy About Cash examines the development of Ixion and Luatisha’s relationship as well as the past and evolving emotions of the main character.

The main character’s older brother, Ixion, runs into an odd circumstance there. He is a powerful performer with a unique talent—sort of a trick—that enables him to provide information to lords in exchange for payment.

Although he is a strong wizard, his terrible magic has wounded him and isolated him from his immediate family and society.

In contrast, Luatisha is a noblewoman who adores Ixion and is determined to support him in discovering what happened with his father 10 years ago.

She admits to Ixion that she likes the way his magic makes her feel even if other people are scared of and cruel to him. She expresses to him her deep love and desire for him.

Ixion is shocked by this because he is used to being abandoned and betrayed. He feels horrible about being selfish and wants to keep them away, much like Ruatisha did.