Monster Hunter Stories Ride On Premiere on Amazon Prime Video

The first 26 episodes, first season of the anime series Monster Hunter Ride On come to Amazon Prime Video. The series has only aired in Super 3 and some episodes in English on the channel Nintendo Spain and it is also available on the platform AraitPlay.

Based on the video game of Capcom, the series is produced by David Production, directed by Mitsuru Hongo and written by Natsuko Takahashi, with character designs from Takuya Saito and music by Masaru Yokoyama.