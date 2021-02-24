Dragon Ball – A fan analyzes the original series, episode by episode, on YouTube

Are you passionate about the original series of Dragon Ball? Would you like to enjoy it again from a different point of view? Well now, thanks to the channel Earth100able, you will be able to recall the first adventures of Son Goku in great detail, in a series of videos where each episode will be analyzed in detail. Do you want to see a sample?

As you have been able to appreciate, we have left you the analysis and curiosities of the first chapter above, as well as the installment number 28, the last one that has been uploaded to its channel and that would close the first great stage of the origins of the series. Will he be able to analyze the 153 chapters of the anime? Surely with your support he will reach the goal.