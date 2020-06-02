Monarcas Morelia made official its request to change its headquarters to Mazatlán

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Monarcas announced that the process for the change of venue began (Photo: Twitter @LigaBBVAMX)

The organization of Monarchs Morelia announced that it began the proceedings before the Mexican Football Federation and the Liga MX to make the change of venue to Mazatlan Sinaloa.

In a press release, the team stated: "For the first time in history, soccer of the highest category in our country will arrive in Mazatlán, one of the most important ports in Latin America, with an innovative project that will seek to promote the tireless spirit of the people of Sinaloa (…) will be part of the construction of the new social and economic vision of Mazatlán"

The Liga MX He informed that he received the request of Monarchs to carry out the change of name and headquarters, with all the corresponding documentation established by the affiliation regulations, name and headquarters.

Likewise, it will review the documentation and, later, it will be turned over to the General Assembly. It should be noted that the organization is under the operation of Grupo Salinas, which leads Ricardo Salinas Pliego.

Morelia announced that she requested her change of venue (Photo: Twitter @ FuerzaMonarca)

The club highlighted that in the entity there is a born talent for football, There are 24 Sinaloan players who are members of 18 Liga MX clubs. "Having a First Division team will enhance the possibility of those from Sinaloa who have dreamed of the maximum circuit"

They also appreciate the support of the inhabitants of the entity and add that "the trophies obtained and the name of Monarchs belong to Morelia and its people." The organization was founded in 1950 and on June 4 they will celebrate 70 years.

With the possible move of the club, in the entity they would stop receiving about 4,500 million pesos annually, Heliodoro Gil Corona, coordinator of Strategic Projects of the College of Economists of Michoacán (CEEM) estimated.

In addition, there would be a decrease of around 9,000 formal and informal jobs. "Obviously it would be very unfortunate for Michoacán, not only in sports terms but also in the tourist part, the team has helped promote the image of the entity, many people who come on weekends or every 15 days to the corresponding event take advantage of their stay to know Morelia ”, he indicated.

With the possible move of Monarcas, it would stop generating an annual economic spill of 4,500 million pesos (Photo: Instagram / minutealmando_mx)

Meanwhile, last week that Quirino Ordaz, Governor of Sinaloa, indicated that the organization will bear the name of Mazatlan FC. The entity, for now, is home to five teams: one football (Sinaloa Golds) and four baseball (Tomateros de Culiacán, Guasave Cotton, Cañeros de Los Mochis and Mazatlan deer).

Football property, for now, the most expensive in the entity

The sports structure of Sinaloa it is no more than a decade old that it was remodeled or built. 2,088 million pesos have been allocated for four baseball and two soccer stadiums (from 2015 to 2020).

Consequently, the entity is placed among those that have allocated the most public money for this purpose.

The Soccer Stadium in Mazatlán It is positioned as the property in which the most money has been allocated in Sinaloan territory, with 652.2 million pesos. By contract, works will conclude next June 30th.

The plan to have a second soccer stadium in Sinaloa began in 2017. And the bidding process won it for the first stage. Meprosa Constructions in association with DUNN Arquitectura Ligera y Mecanizaciones y Proyectos, for an amount of 459.6 million pesos.

For a second stage that was tendered in September 2019, the same company won it, but now for 192.6 million pesos.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Sinaloa's priorities: the government spent 2,088 million pesos in six stadiums

Before the imminent move of Monarcas Morelia, its footballers are already looking for options in other clubs

Thousands of fans marched in Michoacán against the disappearance of Monarcas Morelia

Exit from Monarcas would leave losses for 4, 500 million pesos and would affect 9,000 sources of employment in Michoacán