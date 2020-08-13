Entertainment

Mobile Suit Gundam: a video invites us to remain in solidarity and united against COVID-19

August 13, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The last few months have been deeply difficult due to the outbreak of the global pandemic, but the staff behind the making of the franchise series Mobile Suit Gundam shared a video to make us understand that the key to everything is solidarity, and that only by remaining united will we be able to overcome this period.

As you can see in the video reported together with the news, published on the official GundamInfo channel, which often features episodes from the various Gundam series, it is a "message from Gundam Beyond", the short film that aired last March to celebrate the anime's 40th anniversary.

In the opening seconds we see the protagonist of Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn traveling through time and space, and thus having the possibility of meet the heroes of the previous series, who all share the same thought, and explain the importance of perseverance and unity for humanity, especially at such a time.

READ:  Star Wars, Mark Hamill thanks fans on the anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back

"Humanity is not just appearance. In these days that we are going through together, we are creating the future." these are the words with which one of the protagonists began, who then added: "It's time we all think alike and work hard to get back to our normal lives. We discover the strength between the bonds of people's souls. It's time to show the light of the human heart."

Recall that a video from Japan showed the 1: 1 playback of RX 78-2 in motion, and that the dates for the Gundam online Expo have been released.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.