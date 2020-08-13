Mobile Suit Gundam: a video invites us to remain in solidarity and united against COVID-19

Share it:

The last few months have been deeply difficult due to the outbreak of the global pandemic, but the staff behind the making of the franchise series Mobile Suit Gundam shared a video to make us understand that the key to everything is solidarity, and that only by remaining united will we be able to overcome this period.

As you can see in the video reported together with the news, published on the official GundamInfo channel, which often features episodes from the various Gundam series, it is a "message from Gundam Beyond", the short film that aired last March to celebrate the anime's 40th anniversary.

In the opening seconds we see the protagonist of Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn traveling through time and space, and thus having the possibility of meet the heroes of the previous series, who all share the same thought, and explain the importance of perseverance and unity for humanity, especially at such a time.

"Humanity is not just appearance. In these days that we are going through together, we are creating the future." these are the words with which one of the protagonists began, who then added: "It's time we all think alike and work hard to get back to our normal lives. We discover the strength between the bonds of people's souls. It's time to show the light of the human heart."

