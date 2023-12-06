I Am Legend 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Warner Bros. is at last getting back to making I Am Legend 2, the sequel to the 2007 science fiction horror smash hit, but there haven’t been many updates. Francis Lawrence’s critically and commercially successful first feature, “I Am Legend,” starring Will Smith.

The late Richard Matheson’s classic book served as inspiration for the film, which is generally regarded as a high point of the lavishly produced CGI blockbusters that have come to characterize the 2000s film industry. The science fiction picture is still considered a high point in Will Smith’s career.

I Am Legend 2

Talk of an I Am Legend sequel has been going around for quite some time, thanks to the game’s popularity. Despite Will Smith’s significant role in the triumph, the contentious ending saw the death of his character, Robert Neville.

A prequel was considered, but in the end, the green light came for an I Am Legend sequel, which included Michael B. Jordan and the surprising return of Will Smith—Smith isn’t usually in sequels—. Even though the release of I Am Legend 2 is still somewhat far off, there have been enough updates on the game to keep fans interested.

I Am Legend 2 Release Date

The latest we may hear about the release of I Am Legend 2 is in 2025. The Omega Man, a 1971 film by John William and Joyce H. Corrington, and the 1954 novel by Richard Matheson of the same name provide the basis of I Am Legend.

Despite having a budget of just $150 million, the film made $585.4 million worldwide after its debut and has a 68% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. A prequel focusing on Neville’s life before the breakout, including Smith’s return, was once in the works but later canceled.

A lot of information on the project is still classified. It is believed that I Am Legend 2 will not be released until 2025, at the latest, due to the current SAG-AFTRA strike, which prevents production from commencing.

I Am Legend 2 Cast

Robert Neville, a military scientist, will be played by Will Smith, who returns to the director’s chair for I Am Legend 2. The main guy is essential to any I Am Legend film. Michael B. Jordan, star of Creed, has also been cast in an unidentified role, but other than that, we don’t know much. We are excited to see his contribution to this sequel since he is magnetic in any capacity.

We are crossing our fingers that Alice Braga will be returning as Anna in I Am Legend 2, albeit nothing has been officially announced just yet. The actress has even voiced her interest in returning to the series.

Who will play what roles in I Am Legend 2?

Will Smith as Robert Neville

Michael B. Jordan as TBC

Alice Braga as Anna

I Am Legend 2 Plot

Goldsman stated that I Am Legend 2 was going to take place decades after the events of the first film and provided some important information about the plot of the sequel. In addition, he said that the previous ending—in which Neville dies to stop the mutants and let Anna and Ethan escape—would not be included in the new film. As an alternative, the sequel will stick to the more traditional conclusion, which is more in line with the I Am Legend novel.

The infected aren’t out to murder Neville in the upcoming I Am Legend 2 finale; rather, they’re trying to rescue the infected whom Neville had taken as a subject in the first game. Then it hits him: they see him for what he is—a monster.

The Last of Us had a major influence on Goldsman when he was asked about the sequel. It was his confession: he wanted to see what the globe would be like after the end of the world when nature reigned supreme. Similar to what happened in “I Am Legend,” he also dropped hints that the action will unfold in the Big Apple.

Where to watch I Am Legend 2?

When I Am Legend 2 comes out, you can see it in cinemas. Meanwhile, viewers may watch the first instalment of the vampire series, I Am Legend, on a variety of streaming providers without ever leaving their couches. Streaming on Max and available for rental on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play are the current availability.

I Am Legend Rating

Everyone uses their rating to evaluate a program. In most cases, the ratings are the most reliable indicator of a program’s airtime sustainability. The odds of survival improve as ratings rise. The show has received mostly positive reviews, earning 7.2/10 on IMDb and an average audience rating of 68% on Rotten Tomatoes.

I Am Legend 2 Trailer

Apologies, but we will not be releasing a trailer for I Am Legend 2 until a lot closer to the movie’s premiere. Furthermore, there is currently no fresh footage to look forward to since production has not started. Nevertheless, we have a lot to look forward to before the first teaser arrives.

Conclusion

In March of 2022, Warner Bros. officially announced that “I Am Legend 2” was in development, ending years of conjecture and speculations. The sequel to the much-loved post-apocalyptic movie “I Am Legend” is here, and fans can’t wait. Fans may anticipate an enthralling and aesthetically breathtaking continuation of this gripping narrative with the return of Will Smith as Robert Neville and Akiva Goldsman penning the script.