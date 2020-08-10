Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: poster and release period of the second season

Share it:

The animated series of Miss Kobayashi's Maid Dragon, after several years of waiting, is preparing to return to the small screen with a new season. Although the broadcast is not exactly imminent, the social channels of the production have started the promotional campaign.

In the last few hours, in fact, an unreleased poster of the second season has been unveiled, officially confirmed for 2021. An interesting detail is the involvement of Kyoto Animation in the project.

The final title of the second season was then unveiled, Miss Kobayashi's Maid Dragon Super Supreme Second life Starts. If you pay attention to the posters at the bottom of the article, you will notice that they differ in some details: on the first there are the main characters of the cast, while the second places the 4 heroines of the series in the foreground, wearing protective masks aimed at fighting the spread of the virus.

In the economy of production it will be interesting to verify the contribution of Kyoto Animation, which after a long period of pause from the scenes appears again in the panorama of animation. We are confident that, in small steps, the studio will be able to bring back its extraordinary creative vein, which has been suppressed for too long.

