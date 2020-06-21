Minecraft: the new fan made map recreates the gigantic Chernobyl area

Share it:

Waiting to witness the launch of the Minecraft Nether Update, the Mojang sandbox fan known as Janisko has decided to try his hand at recreating the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in a 1: 1 scale map of the nuclear power plant and the neighboring areas.

In giving life to this project, the Minecraft enthusiast claims to have used the images, videos and documentaries that immortalize the area affected by the catastrophe that happened in 1986. In his reinterpretation of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, Janisko will also draw on the scenes of the Chernobyl miniseries and the playful experience gained in games such as STALKER, adding buildings like those of the ghost metropolis of Poliske to recreate the Dead City.

It will therefore be a map full of gameplay elements, as the author himself points out, specifying that the entire level has been created on the assumption that it can be used by users of Minecraft in Survival mode. The works on the Minecraft map that recreates the Chernobyl plant and the surrounding areas are not yet finished: Janisko promises to dedicate a good part of her free time to end them by 2023, a period of time that well represents the complexity of the project and the ambitions nurtured by its creator.

