The final versions of tvOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4, now available

Along with the final versions of iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 and macOS 11.3 also arrive stable versions of tvOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4. Anyone can download them through the Apple Watch and Apple TV system update options, or just let the automatic updates work their magic.

Screen Calibration and Using Apple Watch to Unlock iPhone

tvOS 14.5 includes new features such as the possibility of calibrate the color profile of our television (We need an iPhone with Face ID and iOS 14.5 installed), compatibility with PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X controllers, integration with content playback at 23,796fps, and the ability to write orders to Siri instead of dictating them.

For its part, watchOS allows mask unlock to skip Face ID of our iPhones and introduces new features to play Apple Fitness + AirPlay 2 content.

From Applesfera we recommend that you update to these new versions as soon as possible, activating automatic updates or doing it manually. Not only for the news, if not also for being more protected against the latest security vulnerabilities. We probably won’t see a launch with so many new features until the arrival of iOS 15 this fall.