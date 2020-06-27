Minecraft Dungeons: guide to the best equipment sets

Share it:

In Minecraft Dungeons there are many weapons, armor and objects, each with different abilities and characteristics. This allows the player to try out countless combinations of pieces of equipment to create their favorite set. So let's see which ones are the best depending on the style of play you want to adopt.

Tank

The tank is the style of play suitable for those who want to create a character capable of resisting large amounts of damage, and who consequently has the time to react to enemy aggressions with slow but very powerful attacks. The tank also acts with the aim of attracting the attention of enemies, to allow your companions to act safely. For this purpose, the sword is particularly effective, useful to repel groups of enemies with large slits, and the plate armor, which provides an excellent 35% reduction in damage and even 30% of the possibility to cancel the hits of the enemies . The following products perfectly complement this set:

Iron Skin Amulet: guarantees an increase in defense

guarantees an increase in defense Shock powder: stuns surrounding enemies

stuns surrounding enemies Fishing pole: attracts and stuns the closest enemy

Warrior

This class combines excellent attack statistics with a high speed of movement to create a build that deals enormous damage at the expense of physical resistance, and then quickly moves away when the situation becomes dangerous. The best weapon in this regard is the two-headed ax, which allows to unleash devastating rotating attacks, the mercenary armor, which provides a 20% bonus on damage dealt and a 35% reduction on damage taken, and the powerful bow, which throws lethal darts that can eliminate most enemy creatures. As for artifacts and amulets, you may find it particularly useful:

Mushroom of Death: increases attack speed and movement

increases attack speed and movement Boots of Swiftness: provides increased movement speed (useful for quickly escaping a critical situation)

provides increased movement speed (useful for quickly escaping a critical situation) Shock powder

Magician

The magician relies heavily on the use of the artifacts, and therefore requires a build that allows to reduce recovery times as much as possible. For this reason, each magician should wear a summoner's robe, which provides 25% reduction in the reload time of the artifacts and a 15% increase in movement speed. The melee weapon is instead at the discretion of the player, as it will end up being little used during the game as a magician. Turning to the artifacts, the following are probably the most useful for this class:

Medallion of Love: transform one to three monsters into your allies for 10 seconds

transform one to three monsters into your allies for 10 seconds Corrupted Radius: a powerful ray that damages monsters by consuming souls

a powerful ray that damages monsters by consuming souls Golem: Summons an Iron Golem to fight alongside him

Healer

The healer is a class that should never be missing from a group of players, as they have the role of keeping their allies alive through food supplies, increasing the team's chances of victory. The most suitable melee weapon for a healer is certainly the Grace of the Sun, a special club that heals allies; the armor to be equipped, however, that of the wolf, thanks to which the potions used by the wearer also heal nearby allies. The artifacts to be used, also this time determinants as for the magician, I'm:

Regeneration Totem: creates a circular area that takes care of all the players inside

creates a circular area that takes care of all the players inside Guariscianime: heal yourself or your ally with the lowest health in exchange for some souls

heal yourself or your ally with the lowest health in exchange for some souls Shield Totem: creates a shield that provides resistance from enemy attacks

Thief

The thief's build focuses on movement speed and attack speed, to create a character who bases his lethal attacks on a mechanism of "touch and run", for deal damage and then flee before the enemy can react, and has very little damage resistance.

The perfect thief equips himself with daggers, the fastest melee weapon in the game, a thief's armor, which provides a 25% bonus to the speed of melee attacks, and the fast crossbow, which is also capable of unleashing attacks with a high rate of fire.

The artifacts that adequately complete the set are:

Boots of Swiftness

Mushroom of Death

Spectral Cloak: provides the ghostly form, which allows you to move through monsters absorbing the damage (very useful to get away from dangerous encounters)

Archer

The archer is a great classic that differs a lot from the previous classes in that it is the only one that really focuses on the use of ranged attacks rather than melee attacks, constantly keeping away from the enemy and melee. The melee weapon is at the discretion of the player, and in this case a trivial sword is more than adequate. The choice of armor must be more careful, with that of the hunter standing out against all the others thanks to his bonuses for the number of arrows available and the damage done at a distance. The most suitable ranged weapon, the focal point of this class, is the trick bow, which allows you to hit multiple targets with a single shot, and is therefore essential to be sure to hit the target even while moving. We conclude the archer with the list of the three artifacts to be equipped:

Fiery Quiver: provides 7 flaming arrows

provides 7 flaming arrows Pirica Arrow: adds an arrow into the quiver which, once thrown, explodes on impact

adds an arrow into the quiver which, once thrown, explodes on impact Quiver of Torment: provides arrows that cross walls and repel enemies in exchange for a certain amount of souls

To get the best weapons, be sure to check out our guide on how to find and get unique weapons.