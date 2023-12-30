Migi and Dali Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A couple who have never had children are unexpectedly gifted with a boy who arrives into their lives as a gift, but he also carries secrets and riddles that, if revealed, might shatter their family’s very foundation. The plot of the newly released anime series Migi and Dali is based on the 2017 manga serialization of the same name.

Migi and Dali, with its always foreboding gothic environment and sense of pervasive peril, has been a fan favorite among anime fans for the last several months.

If you would like to learn more about the show’s potential for a sequel, when it will be released, what the narrative will be, any spoilers, and how the public and fans feel about it after a successful first season, then you should read the whole article.

Migi and Dali Season 2 Renewal Status

A second season of Migi & Dali is not in the works. This is because Geek Toys and CompTown, two animation companies, adapted all 44 chapters of the manga series for the anime. After hearing this, fans could start hoping that Nami Sano, the mangaka behind the original series, would do a sequel.

The 36-year-old mangaka Nami Sano lost her fight with cancer on August 5, 2023, following a month-long illness. The mangaka was immensely famous for her other works, including the hit series Haven’t You Heard? I’m Sakamoto. Unfortunately, she didn’t make it to see the Migi & Dali anime broadcast until October 2023, even though she was there for the premiere.

Migi and Dali Season 2 Release Date

Since no official announcement has been made, the premiere date of Migi and Dali Season 2 is still up in the air. But estimates point to 2024 as a possible release year.

Production on the second season is likely to take place in a similar period to the first, given that the anime adaptation of the manga took two years to complete. The creators are working tirelessly on the next chapter of the series, so please be patient.

Migi and Dali Story

The decision to adapt Nami Sano’s highly popular manga series Migi and Dali into a seven-episode anime series was made on December 13, 2021. Thanks to its fresh storyline, the manga was well received. The formal news that it would be adapted into an anime series sent anticipation soaring.

Throughout the series, we follow the Sonoyamas, a childless couple who have chosen adoption as a means to alleviate the immense suffering that comes with being childless. The happy couple adopted a sweet little boy named Hitori after visiting an orphanage. Hitori is bestowed with a roomy dwelling, delectable food, a wonderful family, and a delightful existence.

But concealing his terrible secret is something that follows him like a shadow and nags at his conscience. There are two sets of twins in Hitori’s family. To throw everyone off their game, these brothers regularly exchange roles.

Migi and Dali Cast

Migi Voiced by: Shun Horie (Japanese); Jackson Kirk (English)

Voiced by: Shun Horie (Japanese); Jackson Kirk (English) Dali Voiced by: Ayumu Murase (Japanese); Jackson Kirk (English)

Voiced by: Ayumu Murase (Japanese); Jackson Kirk (English) Shunpei Akiyama Voiced by: Shintarō Asanuma

Voiced by: Shintarō Asanuma Maruta Tsutsumi Voiced by: Shunsuke Takeuchi

Voiced by: Shunsuke Takeuchi Eiji Ichijō Voiced by: Kengo Kawanishi

Voiced by: Kengo Kawanishi Yōko Sonoyama Voiced by: Kotono Mitsuishi (Japanese); Katabelle Ansari (English)

Voiced by: Kotono Mitsuishi (Japanese); Katabelle Ansari (English) Osamu Sonoyama Voiced by: Takashi Matsuyama (Japanese); Shawn Motes (English)

Voiced by: Takashi Matsuyama (Japanese); Shawn Motes (English) Metry Voiced by: Sumire Morohoshi

Voiced by: Sumire Morohoshi Micchan Voiced by: Kimiko Saitō

Voiced by: Kimiko Saitō Reiko Ichijō Voiced by: Romi Park

Voiced by: Romi Park Akira Ichijō Voiced by: Tokuyoshi Kawashima

Voiced by: Tokuyoshi Kawashima Karen Ichijō Voiced by: Akira Sekine

Migi and Dali Season 1 Ending

The season one finale of Migi and Dali has aired, and now fans are waiting with bated breath to find out what happens next. Under the mask of Hitori, the twins set out on a quest to discover their mysterious parents’ true identities and the mysteries of their history. We may expect a denouement jam-packed with revelations as the first season’s climax prepares to reveal a waterfall of buried secrets.

Migi and Dali Season 2 Plot

Season 1 of Migi and Dali concluded not long ago, on November 13, 2023. Neither the producers nor the network have announced when season 2 will be available. Nonetheless, the show’s fantastic premise and the excitement it has generated among viewers have made them eager for a sequel.

With that in mind, if there is a second season, it will revolve around the twins’ quest to conceal their identities and Hitori’s challenge to adapt to the intricate household setting.

Where to watch Migi and Dali?

Those interested in watching Migi and Dali may do so on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS 11 networks, or they can choose to stream it on Crunchyroll with English subtitles.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the show’s devoted fan base is dying to get their hands on Migi and Dali Season 2. The series’ intriguing plot and unique genre mashup have made an indelible mark on the anime industry. Season 2’s premiere date is still up in the air, but fans can be ready for even more intrigue, twists, and secrets in the next season. If you would like to know more about Migi and Dali Season 2, be sure to check back later.