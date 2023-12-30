Dandadan Chapter 135 Release Date Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Dandadan chapter 133 will be available on Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST in Japan. Okarun and Momo are getting closer to their goal of locating the second golden sphere and the person who is thought to have taken it after it was lost and found after the events in the most recent episode.

As revealed in Chapter 131, Unji Zuma has taken on abilities from the item and has since disappeared from view. But it’s not just the golden ball & Zuma’s newly found powers that have Momo and Okarun interested.

They will now be prepared to fight Zuma in addition to fulfilling their quest to retrieve the family jewel. In this fight, Dandadan is most likely about to reach new heights again. The highly popular shonen manga Dandadan is written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu.

It is well known for combining a variety of genres, such as sci-fi and paranormal romance, and for its compelling humor and incredible action. As it happens, they are both correct about their situation, and they find themselves embarking on a series of wild endeavors that will change their lives forever.

The argument between Momo as Okarun, two people who talk about paranormal topics, is the focal point of the story. They visit other locations connected to their own to refute one another’s views.

Manga lovers are getting more and more thrilled since the publishing date of Dandadan chapter 127 was revealed. Fans of this thrilling tale, take note that Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump online newspaper will release the much anticipated chapter on March 20.

“It’s a Parade Float, incredibly a Festival, It’s Ninomiya,” chapter 127, seems to be an action-packed chapter with lots of twists and turns and a gripping story. A thrilling and nail-biting chapter awaits readers as Okarun and Momo face a formidable challenge when Rin’s Ombudsman incident carries on, pushing the protagonists to their absolute limits.

As the release date approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to immerse themselves into the newest Dandadan episode. Any of the information you need to know about Dandadan Chapter 127 is right here. The manga series Dandadan, which is action-romantic comedy, debuted on April 6, 2021.

Ahead of us comes the eagerly anticipated release of Dandadan Chapter 127! This popular Japanese manga series has garnered a sizable fan base, and readers eagerly await the release of the new chapter on that date.

Dandadan Chapter 135 Release Date

With the upcoming television debut of Dandadan Chapter 135 there won’t be much longer to wait on Dandy Dan’s next chapter. Yes, it is correct! Dandadan Chapter 135 will be accessible this week, on January 3, 2023.

Dandadan Chapter 135 Trailer

Dandadan Chapter 135 Plot

Momo advises everyone to relax, even the old man who is the leader. Why is the old man unwilling to return to the diorama? A profound unease that transcends comprehension is felt by Momo Ayase, a young woman who rejects alien abduction, nor Ken Takakura, an occultist who denies ghosts.

When Okarun and Momo first arrived at Ranjaku High School, they were shocked to see that the school was full of disruptive students involved in a private argument. The bully was eventually confronted by a large, intimidating-looking person who demanded an apology from him, saying that it was against their rules to make girls feel bad.

Amidst the chaos, Momo and her companion were approached by a group. When one of the people made an effort at touching Momo’s hair, Okarun lost his composure and flipped the bully’s finger without thinking about the consequences.

Eventually, the huge man offered to go with Okarun and Momo as they approached a group of Grade 10 Class D onlookers. Inquiring about Toriumi, Number 3 in Class D, they learned that Zuma had cut back on his attendance somewhat following his discovery of the golden ball.

According to Toriumi, she saw sudden changes in Zuma and said he didn’t seem human at all. Zuma also stated that he wanted to wipe off the planet and Toriumi. Momo begged Okarun to summon Turbo-Granny form and unleash his powers so she could see whatever Zuma looked like in his transformed form.

Upon touching the relic and gaining the ability to improve his extrasensory sense, Toriumi was startled to see Okarun’s altered state, as he was able to see while others are blind. It is probable that Momo and Okarun will learn more about Unji Zuma within Dandadan chapter 133, as Toriumi’s reaction to Okarun’s metamorphosis confused them both.

Zuma became rather upset when asked where he was, and Toriumi’s answer implied that he knew something quite unusual about the man. Readers were enthralled by Rin’s encounter with Turbo Granny as well as her first encounter with a talking cat in the previous chapter.

In this accidental meeting, the identity of a yokai made from the departed soul of a dead child—the Ombudsman—was revealed. When the fictitious character Seiko said that the Ombudsman ought to be banished by the power of love, she shed light on the problem. However, retreating from it will just increase the yokai’s strength. The chapter also delves into Rei’s background, exposing a horrific reality and offering context for the yokai’s origins.