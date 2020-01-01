Metro Redux for Nintendo Switch has been classified by PEGI: announcement close?

Share it:

The PEGI (Pan European Game Information), the body that evaluates and classifies video games for the European market, has recently entered its database Metro Redux for Nintendo Switch, a version of the collection that is not yet officially announced.

Metro Redux offers in a single package the first two chapters of the 4A Games series and based on the novels of Dmitrij Gluchovskij, or Metro 2033 is Metro Last Light, in their revised and corrected versions. Currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, the collection for the hybrid console had already been sighted last October in the lists of a Portuguese retailer, who had even unbalanced himself on a release date set during the month of December 2019.

As you know, Metro Redux was not released on the Nintendo Switch in the last month of last year, but the fact that it was assessed by the PEGI it increases dramatically the chances that this could actually happen in the near future. We just have to continue waiting for an official announcement from 4A Games.

What do you think? Would you like to play Metro Redux on the go on your Nintendo Switch? For the uninitiated, the Metro series is set later a nuclear war that made the planet's surface uninhabitable and collapsed the whole of Russia, forcing the survivors to hole up in the subway. The main character is Artyom, a boy born before the disaster, on whom the fate of the entire Moscow metro will depend.