Memo del Bosque celebrates birthday after beating cancer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Memo del Bosque celebrates one of his most significant birthdays; After having undergone a bone marrow transplant to eradicate Hodgkin's lymphoma (cancer of the lymphatic tissue), a few weeks ago the television producer announced that he was clean of this disease.

In his Instagram feed Memo del Bosque shared a photograph next to his birthday cake decorated with details of the Dallas Cowboys, his favorite football team. In his post he thanked for having a second chance to live. "Thank you to all the people who made possible with your prayers that today I am enjoying another year of life, to God for his miracle and to give me another chance, to my children, Vica, friends and all my family."

On the other hand Vica Andrade expressed in her social networks: "we continue celebrating life, today for your birthday Memo, because we have a God who can do everything, supernatural, that all he wants is to love us and that we be one with him."

And the prayer of faith will save the sick and the Lord will raise him. James 5:15; infinite thanks for your prayer, thanks comadrita for the photo, for all your support and unconditional love always.

We continue celebrating life !!! Today for your birthday @memodelbosquetv, because we have a God who can do everything, supernatural, all he wants is love and that we be one with Him! And the prayer of Faith will save the sick, and the Lord will raise him! James 5:15 ✨ ✨ Infinite thanks for your prayer !!!! Thank you comadrita for the photo ,, and for all your support and unconditional love always !!!!! A shared publication of Vica (@vica_tica) on 15 Feb, 2020 at 5:36 PST





In an interview for the Hoy Program, Memo del Bosque said that although he was still under strict care, it was very different to be able to recover at home, since he could live a little more with his children and his wife; Although he is not physically recovered, he feels happy to be able to return with his family.

"Seeing my daughters, Luna, Coral, who were suffering, Luca Vica, the family, now you can sleep, I feel happy, that is, I can physically feel a little tired, but immensely happy, like I had not been. "







