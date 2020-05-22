Megan Fox, sexy bomb for Machine Gun Kelly: new relationship for the Transformers star?

Share it:

A few hours after the official divorce announcement, the star Megan Fox she returned to the limelight thanks to the rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who recruited her for the song’s video clip, Bloody Valentine.

The video, which you find inside the article, does not do that feed the persistent gossip rumors that spoke of romance between the two, who perhaps not surprisingly played a tormented couple in the video clip.

In fact, some reports indicate that Megan Fox and the American rapper are dating in real life, after the separation of her husband Brian Austin Green. Rumors of a romance began to circulate last week when the couple was photographed together in Los Angeles, with Green admitting that he and the star of Transformers they broke up after seven years of marriage.

The cause would be Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, of which Green said: “He met this guy, Colson, onset” said the actor.”I never met him. Megan and I talked about him. At this point, you and I are just friends.”However the actor of Beverly Hills also made it clear that Machine Gun Kelly is not the reason for their separation, adding material for gossip newspapers: as if that weren’t enough, in fact, Fox and Kelly will act together in the next film Midnight in Switchgrass.

The actress will also be the protagonist of the horror movie Till Death.