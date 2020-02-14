Mediaworld Discounts: Red Price flyer with PS4 PRO and PC Gaming offers for Valentine's Day

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

From 13 to 23 February the chain Mediaworld launches the Red Price initiative, with the slogan the technology you love at heart pounding prices. Among the products in promotion of the new flyer we also find consoles, games, PC Gaming and accessories.

Among the many we mention PS4 PRO 1 TB with Fortnite Voucher (value 31 euros) at the price of 299.99 euros, Samsung LEDO UE28E590DS Monitor for 219.99 euros and the ASUS DX505DT Gaming Notebook for 699 euros. Discounts also on some games, with Luigi's Mansion 3 and Pokemon Scudo sold at 49.99 euros each, then continue with the HP Omen LED 25 monitor for 179.99 euros and the ACER Nitro 5 laptop for 1,099 euros.

Also note the DualShock 4 controller for sale for 49.99 euros, various colors available including White, Green Camo, Black, Wave Blue and Blue Camo. All Mediaworld Red Price offers are available online and in the store, in any case we invite you to check the availability of the individual products at the nearest point of sale.

By subscribing to the newsletter on the chain's website you will receive a 5 euro Mediaworld discount voucher to be used for purchases of 100 euro (single receipt), offer valid only for a limited period.